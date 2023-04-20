As part of their “Time to Rock” tour, hard rock band TESLA will take the stage for the first time at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TESLA’s bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll — the same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.
Formed in Sacramento, California in 1984, TESLA quickly rose to stardom with their 1986 debut album, Mechanical Resonance, which landed in the Top 40 and produced the iconic hard rock hits, “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” The album eventually went platinum and today lives on as one of the most successful and acclaimed albums of the era.
“Being one of the iconic original glam metal bands, it’s amazing that TESLA is still rocking live on stage to this day,” said Steven Ault, manager of Marketing Communications at the Community Arts Center. “We are excited to hear all of the classics like ‘Modern Day Cowboy’ and ‘Love Song,’ as well as new hits, like ‘Time to Rock’ and ‘Cold Blue Steel.’ This really is your ‘Sign’ to come to see TESLA at the Community Arts Center on April 25th!”
Born and raised in Sacramento, California, bassist Brian Wheat grew up the youngest of seven children – with five brothers and a sister. So it’s not surprising that he was exposed to the music that was popular during that era. For him, it was The Beatles who resonated the most.
“I would hear all kinds of music at a very early age; but I think the first thing I gravitated to in 1966 was ‘Revolver’ — that set me on my path,” he recalled. “It was Paul McCartney’s voice. He’s my hero — definitely one-of-a-kind.”
While TESLA’s sound is reminiscent of 1970s classic rock, it was The Beatles who influenced Wheat the most, along with several other bands that would come along and attract his interest.
“If I were to pick my three favorite bands of all time it would be The Beatles, Queen, and Led Zeppelin,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I was personally influenced by The Allman Brothers or Lynyrd Skynyrd. I think Frank really likes southern rock. But I was more influenced by The Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Cheap Trick and Aerosmith.”
In late 1981, Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon formed the band City Kidd, which eventually evolved into what would become TESLA. It all began when Wheat was rehearsing with a garage band he had.
“His (Frank’s) mother was dating the guy who owned the rehearsal space, so he said, ‘Hey, my girlfriend’s kid would like to play with you guys,’” Wheat recalled. “And he was quite young – I think he was 14 and I was 18. He played and he was great; and the rest, as they say, is history. So we started a band from that day on.”
The band adopted the TESLA moniker shortly before recording their first album, as another band had already laid claim to the name. The band derived their name, certain album and song titles, and some song content from events relating to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla.
“It wasn’t about the car, which was 20 years after us,” Wheat joked. “We started in 1986, and the car came out in 2006. You tell people you’re TESLA, and they’re like ‘the car company?’ Yeah, it was from the inventor.”
By 1984, the newly-formed TESLA would bring on vocalist Jeff Keith, guitarist Tommy Skeoch, and drummer Troy Luccketta, forming their classic lineup that appeared on all of the albums and live shows during their initial run.
The band first achieved commercial success in 1989 when they released their second album, The Great Radio Controversy, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart and produced the top 10 single “Love Song.” They followed that up with their live acoustic album Five Man Acoustical Jam (1990), which yielded their No. 8 hit “Signs,” a cover of the 1971 hit single by the Five Man Electrical Band.
Wheat admits that first hearing the band’s songs on the radio was a bit of a shock, as it would be for any young band to achieve that kind of commercial success.
“In the beginning it freaked us out; and then you just kind of got used to it because it was the norm,” he said. “You just became used to your songs being on the radio because it was what you did. You just grew into it. Now, I have to get used to my songs not being on the radio.”
In TESLA’s early years, they toured with acts such as David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and Poison, which resulted in the band being categorized as a glam metal band or “hair band.” But the group came to resent such labeling.
“What would you call us?” Wheat asked. “The ‘hair band’ is kind of a condescending term. They have to put a label on everything. We weren’t a heavy metal band — we were just a hard rock band. Why not just call us a band that came out in the ‘80s that sold a bunch of records and is still here in 2023? How many bands can you say that about?”
While their follow-up fourth album, Psychotic Supper (1991) did well on the charts, it lacked any hit singles, as did 1994’s Bust a Nut. By 1996, the band had broken up, but returned in 2000 with a live tour and album, both named Replugged.
Ever since then, the band has continued to record, tour, and still resonate with fans after 40 years in the business.
“All that really matters is what the fans think,” Wheat said. “I think you just stay true to what it is you’re doing. You stay true to who you are and not try to change based on what the times are.”
Tommy Skeoch left TESLA in 2006. The band’s current lineup consists of Wheat (bass, keyboards, vocals); Hannon (guitars, bass, keyboards, vocals); Jeff Keith (lead vocals); Dave Rude (guitars, bass, vocals); and Steve Brown (drums, percussion) replacing Luccketta on this tour.
In August 2021, TESLA released the one-off single “Cold Blue Steel,” followed by last year’s “Time to Rock!”. For Labor Day weekend, the band plans to release a new live album with a new studio track, recorded last year at the world’s largest biker bar, the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. Wheat said the band hopes to do another single in the fall; but for now, they’re just happy to be spending their time on the road.
“I’d rather spend that time playing for people while we’re still able to play,” he said. “We have to work — we’re a working band.”
TESLA just recently completed a sold-out residency performing in Las Vegas; and Wheat and the band couldn’t be more excited about the tour, the reception from the audiences and the fans, and coming to Williamsport for the first time.
“My expectations are to just go out and play; and people are going to show up and hopefully they’re entertained,” he said. “The tour has sold really well, and I think it’s going to be a great show. I’m looking forward to it.”