It’s a feast of all those good, old-fashioned foods made from scratch, with some music, demonstrations and antique vehicles thrown in for good measure.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host the 28th annual Urban Folk Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church grove at 1473 Urban Road.
What started as a day of boiling apple butter has grown to be a day of outreach and entertainment.
“We’ll have vegetable soup in an open kettle, and bean soup,” said LaVerne Smeltz, coordinator of the event.
Jenny Snyder, who handles advertising, said one of the big attractions is something that tastes far better than it sounds: fish pie.
“Which is not made with fish at all,” Snyder added. “It’s actually a molasses pie.”
She’s tried to find the source of the unusual name but has not heard of it in any Amish communities and suspects it’s a Pennsylvania Dutch term unique to the lower Northumberland County area. Regardless, fish pie is a tough catch.
“If you don’t arrive by 8 or 8:30, you’re not getting any fish pie,” Snyder said. It sells that quickly.
But that doesn’t mean you won’t have a choice of plenty of other home-baked goodies. The church used to make fasnachts, Smeltz said, but now they make smaller donuts and sell them in bags or with the breakfast.
“There’s still a lot of people who home bake,” Snyder said. Along with the homemade soups, scrapple hot dogs, hot sausages, French fries, and barbecue, St. Paul’s bakers will be offering homemade pies, cakes, cookies, and more.
Entertainment will be provided by Brad Crum, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.., and Make Mine Country, from 11:30 a.m.to 2 p.m.
Beyond that, visitors can stroll through the church grove to see craftsmen and demonstrators, including leather works, pottery, Native American history, antique cars and tractors and a cider press. A Civil War encampment will also be open to visitors. A raffle of themed baskets will be ongoing throughout the day with the drawing taking place after last the show at approximately 2:15. Winners do not need to be present.
Weather permitting, there will be a petting zoo complete with sheep, goats and even a camel, Smeltz said.
Also reliant on the weather: free hayrides, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day brings people together for fun and fellowship.
“It’s a fundraiser and a way of spreading Christianity, showing that there’s a Christian group doing this,” Smeltz said.
“It’s just a fellowship and a chance to see how things are made,” Snyder said. “And to preserve the culture down here in the country. The picnic area is in the midst of a grove of trees. It’s beautiful.” By Karen Blackledge
Kissing a cow, a costume contest, vendors and reduced adoption fees will be part of the free and family-friendly Pawtober Fest 2019 on Saturday.
The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will host Pawtober from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, at 1467 Bloom Road.
The special adoption rates of $25 for each cat, kitten, dog and puppy will be in effect from 12:30 to 6 p.m., said shelter manager Kristen Szwast.
“Pawtober will be a huge party to celebration adoptions,” she said. Numerous prizes will be awarded.
Each pet is spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification purposes and treated for fleas and ticks.
Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor the adoptions during the Empty the Shelters event, which is a national event involving more than 125 shelters in 26 states.
People who want to adopt a dog and have another dog need to bring the dog along for a meet-and-greet.
If people have a cat carrier, they should bring it along. Otherwise they can purchase a cardboard carrier for $5.
People who have other pets and are adopting another pet need to bring information that the other pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccinations.
A license fee will be required for dogs.
Pawtober will include games, food, vendors, crafts, live music, raffles and a Halloween costume contest for animals and people.
People can take turns trying to kiss Cowlvin the friendly cow at a booth. He is available for adoption along with a horse named Freckles.
Cowlvin is a 1-year-old jersey cow rescued from a cruelty and neglect situation, according to shelter attendant Faith Hancock, who works with the barn animals. He needs to be a pasture pet and his adoption fee is $150.
Freckles is a 16-year-old flea bitten thoroughbred and he can be ridden. His adoption fee is $300.
Pawtober vendors will include Thirty One, Tee to Green Golf Center, Hawkins Chevrolet, Rah Antiques and Primitives, Mad Molly Cat Toys, Damsel in Distress, Paparazzi, Scentsy homemade bandanas, Weebeastee, Sheetz, woodwork home decor, Psychic and Daydream Ceramics.
Food will include grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be Halloween candy.
Nathan Wagner, marketing and finance manager of Hawkins, said they will have a couple of vehicles on display.
Hawkins sponsors a Pet of the Month for adoption from the shelter and has raised money to upgrade the cat room.