BLOOMSBURG — For the first time ever, four well-known guitarists representing a wide variety of musical genres will come together on Wednesday night in Bloomsburg for a jam session that is sure to entertain.
“Four Great Guitarists” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in The Listening Room at The Exchange. The guitarists will be Jesse Loewy, of Havertown; Gabe Stillman, of Williamsport; Stew Cutler, of Woodstock, New York; and Don Waller, of Long Island, New York.
The guitarists have never played together before, so the audience will have the unique privilege of hearing something no one has ever heard.
William Jay, The Exchange’s soundman, began collaborating with the nonprofit in 2017 to present a monthly “Listening Room” event. The events are held on the last Wednesday of every month in The Exchange’s art gallery.
Jay has more than 50 years of experience in sound reinforcement and stage management to musical and theatrical acts in the United States and East Africa. He jokes that it doesn’t pay as well as a steady job at the factory, but it’s “more exhilarating.”
“For me, it’s a labor of love.”
The “Four Great Guitarists” event happening next Wednesday, he said, is inspired by the Chester and Lester (Chet Atkins and Les Paul) jam session from 1976, which won a Grammy award. The two musicians’ genres were so different, yet when they came together for the first time, they created something magical.
The four talented guitarists coming together on Wednesday are sure to create something magical too, Jay said.
“I expect one guitar player to start saying something, then another guitar player, then that will remind them of something else…all those reminders are going to segue into chord changes, rifts, stories, and events,” he said. “It’s going to be a very organic, natural thing. I’m just going to sit back and listen.”
“There are no expectations other than four guitar players having fun,” he added. “That’s the beauty of the show.”
Jay grew up with Waller in the Philadelphia area, and did sound for Waller’s high school band. He said Waller was the first guitarist he ever worked with, and Waller says Jay was his first real soundman. It was the beginning of lifelong careers for both of them.
“After all these years, he’s still doing what he’s doing, and I’m still doing what I’m doing,” Waller said.
He is excited about being one of the invited guitarists for Wednesday event.
“I’m walking in completely blind,” he said, “but that’s kind of the charm of the whole thing.” He said he’s looking forward to what may happen.
“All these guys are really good musicians,” he said. “When you put four good musicians in a room, good things are bound to happen.”
In addition, they each specialize in a different genre, so bringing them all together will be especially unique. Loewy and Stillman are successful blues guitarists. Cutler has spent more than 40 years playing jazz, blues and gospel. Since the COVID pandemic, Waller, a rock guitarist, has become an in-demand sideman for rock, blues, R&B and country acts in the New York City area.
“It seems like the influences that everyone has are diverse enough, that it will make for some pretty interesting moments,” Waller said.
Playing with other musicians, he said, also brings out the versatility of each one, as the genres inform one another, and they end up creating something new and different.
Waller hopes the audience will be entertained.
“If we get through the night and people enjoyed what they saw,” he said, “then it’s worth every moment.”
The event will be recorded and posted at a later date on The Exchange’s youtube channel. The Listening Room is a small venue, with a maximum 50 seats, making the experience more intimate and special. Jay says it’s a time when people can “Turn the cellphone off and listen to the music.”