From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — The Trick of the Light Theatre will take audiences on a visual journey with its production “The Griegol” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Weis Center’s Concert Hall.
“The Griegol” is described as an “eerie elegant worlds tale about death, love, grief and monsters,” according to a press release from the Weis Center. It is recommended for children aged 10 and older.
After their grandmother passes away, a child suspects they are being pursued by the smoke demon shapeshifter of the old woman’s stories. In the tradition of “Spirited Away” and “Coraline,” “The Griegol” is a mythic, gorgeously rendered dark fantasy for brave children and lovers of atmospheric theatre. From Trick of the Light Theatre (“The Bookbinder”) comes a strikingly inventive new work that conjures magic and laughter out of silhouettes, puppetry, live music and animation. Drawing on the techniques of silent film, audiences see both the stage effects and how they are made. Just as the staging combines hi-fi with lo-fi technology, the story combines the mythic and magic with the domestic and everyday, and a through line of light and love that carries through the darkness.
Trick of the Light Theatre is an award-winning company from Aotearoa/New Zealand, founded by Hannah Smith and Ralph McCubbin Howell. They make theatre that is playful, inventive and thought-provoking that speaks to the here and now. Their shows are unified by their attention to narrative, inventive visual design and belief that theatre should resonate with the wider world. Their latest show, “The Griegol,” premiered at the Auckland Arts Festival in March 2021.
“The Griegol performance” is sponsored, in part, by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation and Adriana Rojas and family in memory of Andrew. The Exchange’s Art Cart will offer free all-ages activities from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Atrium.