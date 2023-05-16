“The Lightning Thief” offered Warrior Run students involved in the production a lot of things — source material that they may be familiar with because of its status as a bestselling Young Adult series, a more modern score and the chance to learn something.
“We did have new elements to deal with that we have not had to deal with before, such as fight choreography or the water shooting out of the toilet, but we had great people at our disposal who were able to tackle those challenges head on,” said Elizabeth Snow, Warrior Run’s musical director. She noted that the students enjoyed showing off the moves they learned for stage combat, which impressed audiences.
Several members of the 17-person cast also faced the challenge of juggling multiple roles on stage, whether they were major parts or not.
“The kids really enjoyed getting a chance to stretch their range and this gave them the opportunity to play around more with their acting,” she said. “There were also many different “bit” characters that only made a small appearance that we were able to spread out the parts to allow the kids to play a different role.”
The students rose to the challenge, catching the attention of The Daily Item’s reviewer Jove Graham.
“With matching ‘Camp Half-Blood’ t-shirts, strong voices and overflowing with energy, this cast is to be commended for their upbeat, uplifting presentation of this musical,” he wrote.
Snow said she was pretty confident from the start that the show was going to be a success, but said there was a magical moment during dress rehearsal when the kids have all the elements — costumes, lights and musicians — where everything clicks for the people involved.
As production neared, Snow said she was excited for audiences to see the “Put You in Your Place” number.
“There were always audible gasps as the first guitar rip was heard and the heavy rock feel had people bouncing up and down in their seats,” she explained.
Snow said the musical also featured a message she thought was good for the students in and out of the production to learn.
“Percy’s mother explains to Percy early on in Act 1 ‘normal is a myth, everyone has issues they’re dealing with, the things that make you special are the things that make you strong,’” she explained. “I thought this was an important message for our student population and they can relate to the issues in this show. They can relate to struggles with friendships, family, school, learning and change.”