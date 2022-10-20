BLOOMSBURG — If you really want to hear the music without distractions, a smaller, intimate venue can provide a refreshing experience.
Harper and Midwest Kind will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the Exchange, at 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Award-winning blues/roots artist Peter Harper is a singer/songwriter and virtuoso harmonica player. Raised in Australia, he is now based in Detroit. His music reflects his Australian/American cultural background with a mix of blues and roots music along with “his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument native to Australia,” according to his website, www.harper.biz.
“I played the harmonica since I was 11,” Harper said. “If I don’t play it, it’s like I’ve lost an arm or something.”
Although he tried to play a guitar, he didn’t connect with it the way he did with the harmonica, which he’s played on movies and television shows.
“The harmonica is a very expressive instrument,” Harper said. “It’s very small but has a lot of notes in it. It’s amazing.”
As for the didgeridoo, he learned to play that from friends in Australia and, like the harmonica, it’s come to be an expected part of his performance.
“People love it. It’s kind of calm and soothing. It kind of stops people from talking, I guess,” he said, adding with a laugh, “At the Exchange, I’ll use both. We’ll be rockin’ and ready.”
“Peter Harper brings a world perspective to the American blues,” said Oren Helbok, executive director of the Exchange. “He uses the didgeridoo, but he uses it to play the blues.”
His latest release “RISE UP’ includes the harmonica and the didgeridoo with lyrics that address the divisiveness in today’s world.
“I try not to preach,” Harper said. “It’s too dangerous, anyway. Our country is divided so badly.”
The song can be applied to any number of situations, from the powerfully rich ignoring the plight of the poor, to Black Lives Matter, to Aborigines in Australia fighting to regain their rights.
“It’s happening everywhere. It’s happening in Ukraine, rising up against an oligarchy,” Harper said of groups fighting for better lives. “I think it’s the thing to do. Masses do win in the end. It’s really about staying together and getting rid of the rubbish you have to listen to all the time.”
At the Exchange, the audience sits in an art gallery called the Listening Room, Helbok said, unlike a bar setting, where musicians must compete with the noise of conversations and the occasional television. At the Exchange, music is the focus.
“It’s like a concert in your living room,” Helbok said. “You’re very close to the artist. It’s very intense. This is all about the music.”
The venue holds no more than 30 or 40 chairs.
“Even when it’s a tiny crowd, the audience and the musicians have a terrific time,” Helbok said. “The musicians always tell us they will be happy to come back any time.”
Check www.exchange.org for upcoming Listening Room performances.
Harper has received 14 Blues/Roots Music awards (including a Gold Record) in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. His music consistently scores well in billboards, with four Top Ten Billboard Blues Charting albums. He recently won a Detroit Music Award for Outstanding Vocalist. His 2016 release, “Show Your Love,” debuted at Number 9 in the US Billboard Blues Albums chart and had a six-month run in the Top Ten.
Harper is backed by his Midwest-based touring band, “Midwest Kind,” which features Austin Johnson on guitar, Lee Lewis on bass guitar, Bud Smith on drums and Bobbi Llewellyn on backing vocals/percussion.
