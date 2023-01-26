RIVERSIDE — In the words of Porky the Pig, “Th-th-that’s all, folks.”
After 27 years, local rock-and-roll band The Loons will perform for the last time at Southside Fire Company on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Based in Bloomsburg, The Loons play classic, modern and original rock songs. They were originally formed in 1995 as The Acoustic Loons, with Jerry Betz on guitar and lead vocals and Charlie Mausteller on guitar, bass guitar and vocals.
“Charlie and I were both fans of the Looney Tunes and decided to incorporate that into the name,” Betz said.
In 1998, with Tim Conrad on drums and Harry Davis on guitar, they changed their name to The Loons and released the first of three CDs. Since then, the drummer position has been held by Dave Cerreta, Paul Scharf and, currently, Chris Krepich. Davis left the band for a few years, and his position was filled by Ric Delnero and Mike Smathers. Davis eventually returned and is the current lead guitar player.
“They’re high energy,” said Wes Walters, manager at Southside Fire Company. “They get out in the crowd with their guitars and get the crowd involved. They play very good music.”
The band’s run is ending because Betz is moving to Florida, Walters said.
“I’m very sad about it, but I understand,” he said.
“I’m tired of the cold,” Betz said with a laugh.
While he’s soaking up the Florida sunshine, he’ll have plenty of memories to look back on, including opening for Blue Oyster Cult at The Crocodile Rock, in Allentown, and for Jackyl at Fiddlestyx, in Milton.
He also recalled times when The Loons performed at CBGB’s, a music club in Manhattan.
“It was a real cool experience,” Betz said. “A lot of bands went there in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Blondie, the Ramones, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses all played there. The walls were just covered with all the bands that had played there for all the years.”
It was crowded and a bit chaotic, with several bands playing through the night, he said.
“Fifty people went with us on a bus the first time we went there,” he said. “It was a big party. It was a good time.”
One “not-so-glamorous memory” was of losing a trailer tire on I-95, near Richmond, Virginia. The Loons spent 12 hours along the highway and hitched a ride with a guy “straight out of ‘Deliverance’” to get help.
“Creepy, funny story, but lengthy,” Betz said.
He mentioned a trip to Dubois in a blizzard and, another time, losing brakes on the way back from Bellefonte.
“And so many stories we can’t tell,” he said.
In 2002, the band split up, but in 2006, they reunited.
“I guess, once it’s in you, it’s hard to give it up,” Betz said. “We’ve been together ever since.”
He enjoys performing with Mausteller, Krepich and Davis and the camaraderie they’ve developed.
“We’ve played together for so long, even just by looking at one of them I know what the other is going to do,” Betz said. “We’ve kind of become brothers over time.”
He mentioned how cool it is, after performing for so long, to see that the children of The Loons’ fans are now grown up and bringing their own kids to hear the band. and many audience members know The Loons’ original songs.
“I think the most satisfying thing is, we put out three of our own CDs, and you look out and see people singing along to songs that we wrote,” he said.
“People love them,” Walters said. “They just have a big following here from Danville.”
Southside Fire Company’s kitchen will be open, and the cook always creates a special for the evening like quesadillas, hoagies or her own Southside Chicken Bowl with mashed potatoes, gravy, chicken and corn.
“She makes her own, homemade nacho chips,” Walters said. “It’s wonderful.”
The Loons’ CDs will be available for purchase, most likely for the last time, but will remain available on all music platforms. As much as Florida is beckoning, Betz will miss the camaraderie and friendship of his fellow band members.
“The last show’s going to be very emotional,” he said. “We’ve all been through a lot together. It’ll be tough.”
He mentioned the many people who have followed The Loons for so many years.
“We would like to thank all of the Loonatics that made the journey with us,” Betz said. “Rock-n-Roll ... we loved it, and we lived it.”
