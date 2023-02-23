Back by popular demand, The Mahoney Brothers — “The World’s Greatest Musical Impersonation Show” — will present their show on Sunday, March 12, at the Brady Fire Company Banquet Hall, 700 Maple St., Ranshaw. The show will be sponsored by the fire company and the Kulpmont Cruise Association. Doors will open at 3 and the show will begin at 4 p.m.
Previously, the show was held at the Mount Carmel Area High School auditorium. In a recent meeting with the Brady Fire Company and the Cruisers, it was decided to present the show in Brady and the Brady Fire Company would use this event as a fundraiser to support their volunteer projects in our communities with the Cruisers.
Tickets are $20. Many local people ask the question, “why should I pay $20 for the show when I could go to Knoebels and see them for free?” The event being held indoors means audiences don’t have to contend with the weather conditions and will be in a comfortable environment. The show will be approximately two hours and audiences will enjoy all of the Mahoney Brothers’ musical impersonations during that period of time, without having to go back three times or another day. The acoustics are much better inside and they sound much better inside a controlled environment. But most important, the $20 fee will be given back to local communities in services rendered by the Brady Fire Company and the Kulpmont Cruise Association.
Tickets will go on sale shortly at the Academy Sports in Mount Carmel, Subway at Coal Township Walmart and Brady Fire Company.
For more information, call Joe Cesari at 570-373-3561.