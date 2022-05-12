BEAVER SPRINGS — By the time Middlecreek Area Community Center opened its doors in May 2002, years of dreaming and planning had already been poured into it. The center began as a wish of some concerned western Snyder County residents in 1992, and quickly blossomed into a full, community effort. Over the next decade, land was secured, funds were raised, and services were donated to make it a reality.
This weekend, the Central Pennsylvania venue — now home to a variety of activities for all ages — will celebrate 20 years with a special anniversary program and Kid’s Fair.
The anniversary celebration will include Chinese and silent auctions from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. A Kid’s Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Doors open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, and a special 20th anniversary celebration program will begin at 7 p.m. Rep. Fred Keller will be the keynote speaker.
According to Mike Bobb, executive director at the MACC, the program will include a presentation of the MACC’s history, from its inception to current day, as well as a strategic plan for the next 20 years. Entertainment will be provided by West Snyder Community Choir, with a theme of “Imagination.” The program will also feature American Legion Post 23.
The Kid’s Fair on Saturday is free admission and will include inflatables, kid’s activities, games, fire trucks, pony rides, wagon and barrel rides, hot dogs, cotton candy, chips, drinks, and more. Bobb said the Kid’s Fair is offered every year and is co-sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition for Kids.
Community vital to MACC
According to Bobb, the Chinese and silent auctions were made possible by generous donations from area businesses and individuals. Proceeds will help the MACC’s continued efforts to support the community.
“Fundraising is a key component in the operation of the MACC and making capital improvements,” Bobb said.
Over the last two years, the MACC added a playground for the child care program, completing phases 0 and 1 of the six-phase project. Phase 2 will be completed this summer. In addition, a commercial grade dishwasher was added to the kitchen, seamless gutters were installed, and the parking lot resealed and lines repainted. Interior improvements and repairs have also been made, including upgrades to the computer system.
MACC board member Clay Henry has been involved with the MACC from its beginning in various capacities, including serving on the board when the property was purchased.
“My passion is unity in the community,” he said. “I love being with people. I love working with people, assisting with whatever programs necessary.”
Henry can be found volunteering with Monday night Bingo, and the food bank each Tuesday, among other things.
“My theory is, if I can make somebody smile today, I’m happy,” he said, adding that he enjoys simply “Letting people know that we are there to support you.”
Henry is also the commander of the local American Legion post, and he said he has appreciated how the MACC has provided a space for their meetings, a place for their annual Memorial Day service, and continued to help facilitate their operations via livestream during COVID restrictions. In fact, the MACC has been a central place for a variety of community organizations.
“The MACC is not just a fitness center,” Clay said. “The MACC is a community center. A social center.”
And its mission is far from one-sided.
“The community supports the MACC,” he said. “But in turn, the MACC supports the community.”
The venue has also become a destination spot not just for people in the immediate vicinity but for many outside the county as well who hold memberships.
Today, the MACC’s 10,000 square-foot gymnasium hosts basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball, gymnastics, rock climbing and other indoor activities, as well as leagues. In addition, the Silver Sneakers health and fitness program is offered for senior adults three days a week. The fitness room offers free weights and cardiovascular and weight-training machines. A second-floor heavy-weight room features a new Smith Machine and Pit Shark. The MACC also has a regulation court for racquetball, wallyball, and handball, as well as an aerobics room where a variety of activities from cycling to self-defense are offered. Members can also enjoy billiards, ping-pong, and shuffleboard.
The MACC also hosts special events for the community throughout the year, including bingo, an open cornhole league, the weekly food distribution, line dancing, volleyball and basketball leagues, and children’s activities like Nerf Wars, Daddy Daughter Dance, Easter Egg Hunt, and Trunk-or-Treat.
The MACC sits on 3.8 acres of land which also includes a Senior Citizen Center. Many of the seniors enjoy taking part in activities at the MACC.
The MACC’s childcare program has also grown exponentially over the years. It is now certified by PA DHS for infant children through pre-K, and also offers before- and after-school care and summer camp for K through sixth-grade students. The program participates in the PA Keystone Stars program.
“The MACC’s mission is to Strengthen Our Community,” Bobb said. “We evaluate the needs of the community and strive to provide the services and facility to meet those needs.”
For more information and updates, visit the Middlecreek Area Community Center facebook page.