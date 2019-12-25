In the Christmas season, a daughter honors the parents who gave her a love of dance and the talent to produce a final ballet.
Enterline’s Dance Center and The Williamsport Ballet Guild will present “The Nutcracker.” The full ballet, choreographed and directed by Alicia Enterline Little, will be performed at Mifflinburg Area High School on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
The 52-member cast consists almost entirely (with the exception of nine members) of students from Enterline’s Dance Center, in Mifflinburg, and includes six alumni, including Jenna Swartz and Austin Duclos, both studying dance at Mercyhurst University, in Erie.
“Jenna started (at Enterline’s Dance Center) when she was four years old,” Little said. “Austin started at the age of 14. They’re both working really hard. I think they have a bright future ahead of them.”
A portion of the proceeds of this performance will benefit Kelsey’s Dream, an organization that helps children with cancer and is named for Kelsey Kuhns, who died of leukemia when she was 12 years old.
“This performance is dear to us because Kelsey performed in this production for a few years,” said Kylie Kuhns, Kelsey’s sister and the founder of Kelsey’s Dream.
Little pointed out that 33 of the dancers are brand new Nutcracker performers who have never danced the famous ballet before. Nevertheless, she is happy with the quality of the performers’ efforts. Little’s parents, Tom and Kay Enterline, started the Williamsport Civic Ballet in the early 1960s. That was supported in the 1980s by the Williamsport Ballet Guild.
“I’m doing this production in honor of my parents,” Little said. “To let it be known they’ve done the job for decades.”
The Enterlines’ efforts allowed The Nutcracker to be performed annually in Williamsport for many years. Their studio closed, and Little ran the production for the past nine years. This will be her last time.
“This is the complete, two-act Nutcracker, with all the dances we love,” Little said. “We’ve always thought it’s what starts the holidays off. It’s part of Christmas. It is done all over the world.”
The days following Christmas offer people time to enjoy the ballet, Little said, adding that the story moves quickly.
“It’s a really beautiful ballet, even if you’re not a ballet person,” she said. “People can sit back and enjoy this in the holiday week.”
They’ll also enjoy seeing familiar faces onstage.
“We have a lot of local people in the cast,” Swartz said. “If you’re from the area, you’re bound to see someone you know. There are lots of kids and adults in the show, and beautiful costumes and backgrounds.”
Swartz plays two roles, the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy, which she described as an elegant, pretty character to play.
“She’s the leader of the Land of the Sweets,” Swartz said. “She’s very regal but also sweet and kind to Clara.”
For Little, The Nutcracker has always been a matter of bringing families together.
“Christmas time, to me, is family,” she said. “A time to really enjoy each other, a time to slow down. I am glad to present this to the community. It’s my love of dance. It’s my passion.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour prior to the curtain opening. All seating is reserved. To request tickets before the day of the show, please call 570-724-4524 and leave a message. Tickets for the front of the house are $13, while tickets in the back of the house are $10.