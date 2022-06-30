NORTHUMBERLAND — A borough brochure describes a pine knot as a hard piece of wood growing from the branch of an evergreen tree. Thus a pineknotter is a person of strength, standing erect with “the will to win.” However you define it, Pineknotters love their town and look forward to their annual festival.
The 49th Annual Pineknotter Days runs from Saturday through Friday offering food, kids’ activities, entertainment and an art show, among other events. Most events are held at the King Street Park.
“It’s held in a beautiful setting, a tree-lined park close to the downtown,” said Mike McWilliams, Pineknotter Days Association vice president. “At Pineknotter days you see old friends. Sometimes it’s year-to-year, as some Pineknotters travel great distances to spend the week here.”
“The charm of our town is the friendly people,” said Cindy Diogo, Pineknotter Days committee member. “Their willingness to always do for one another in good and challenging times is evident during our celebration and in situations that create struggles.”
Pineknotter Days kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. with the traditional Soapbox Race on 4th and King Streets. On Sunday, kids can enjoy Pinemudder events at the Pineknotter Park, and in the evening all are welcome to the Community Church Service at the gazebo in King Street Park.
“There is great entertainment and a lot of different foods,” McWilliams said. “The best part is all the nonprofits, churches, etc. can earn money that week. The Pineknotter Days Association gives $10,000 away to the community each year.”
Monday through Friday features food stands and live entertainment, a kids’ tent and an art show. Other events include a craft show, antique and flea market, chicken BBQ, balloon artist and a car show.
On Tuesday evening the Pineknotter of the Year and Pineknotter Good Citizen awards will be announced.
“We have been doing it since 1982,” McWilliams said. “We get nominations from the community and then the committee picks the winner. The person is someone who does a lot of community service in Northumberland Point Township. They are all really deserving of the title.”
New this year is the Jr. Pineknotter of the Year, announced Friday evening.
“The focus on the children in the area is important to us as a community to provide family-oriented fun that does not cost a fortune,” Diogo said. “This focus allows all those who are interested in participating the opportunity to feel and enjoy the pride of community. This can create lasting memories for everyone, and in most cases creates future generations to carry on the traditions of the friendliness and sense of community pride we have as Pineknotters, whether you are a native or an adopted Pineknotter.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com