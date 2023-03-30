HERNDON — Enjoy a few of your “Favorite Things” and remind yourself to “Climb Every Mountain” before you wrap up your day with a perky rendition of “So Long, Farewell.”
Line Mountain Middle/High School will present “The Sound of Music” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium on Line Mountain Road.
Based on the real life account of the Von Trapp Family singers in the dangerous years immediately preceding World War II, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical tells the story of Maria, a tomboyish, music-loving novice in an Austrian convent who becomes a governess for the seven children of widowed naval Captain Georg Von Trapp. The story shows how Maria brings love back into the home even as the Nazi regime closes in on Von Trapp and others who resist its dictates.
“The show is timeless with themes of family, love, loss, betrayal and war, all of which are abundant in our world today,” said Beverly Lash, theatre director at Line Mountain, “And of course the music is so familiar and beautiful.”
She has enjoyed watching the students grow as they gained confidence from one another.
“We have a young cast. For example, knowing how shy and quiet the actors who are the nuns were at first, to the improvement in their performances at present, is remarkable,” Lash said. “Also, witnessing how helpful and engaged the entire cast is with one another is priceless. We’ve had many laughs with one another over mispronouncing words, wrong entrances and exits, stumbles and falls.”
Levi Ferster, a junior, plays the role of Captain Georg Von Trapp.
“I think that audiences will enjoy the change of heart within my character the most,” Ferster said. “In the beginning, Captain Von Trapp is very strict and stern, but towards the end, he becomes warm-hearted and loving.”
After their weeks of rehearsal, the students are looking forward to entertaining their audiences and showing what they’ve accomplished.
“The Line Mountain community should attend to support the students and the theatre program,” Lash said. “The students need to be validated, to see the auditorium chairs filled to capacity and to hear their families and community members clapping for them.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Preschool children, Line Mountain students with valid ID, and Line Mountain senior citizen pass holders are admitted free. All seats are reserved. Those admitted free still need to obtain a ticket for seating purposes.
Contact Cheryl Ibberson at 717-692-3526 to reserve tickets between now and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Leave a message with name and phone number for a return call.
Tickets will also be available at the door all three evenings.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com