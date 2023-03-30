Fresh off her incredible success as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Loyalsock native Morgan Myles returns to Williamsport for a one-night-only performance, Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m., at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Now making her home in Nashville, the soulful country artist will perform in front of her hometown crowd backed by her band of Nashville all-stars, with an opening performance by special guests the Uptown Music Collective (UMC), a group made up of local student musicians where Myles herself got her start. She has performed previously at the CAC with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, as well as a Christmas show.
Born and raised in Loyalsock Township, Myles grew up listening to a wide array of artists and styles and was influenced by her musical heroes like Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt, and Susan Tedeschi, while also admiring such artists as Eva Cassidy and Carole King for their prolific songwriting. She also credits UMC Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh for exposing her to different genres of music and helping her to develop her own style from those influences.
“Dave Brumbaugh was a big part of that because he knew I had this soulful voice, and I learned how to play the blues on my guitar,” she said. “One of my biggest musical mentors was Reba McEntire because I was on the road with her. She and Dolly Parton are the two most beautiful humans that you can look up to as an artist.”
Brumbaugh said he has always been proud of Myles for how hard she has worked trying to get somewhere in the music business and for putting all of her energy into taking her career to the next level.
“Morgan epitomizes what I think a musical artist should be,” he said. “She’s always on top of her music, absolutely kills on everything she sings, and writes her own songs. She’s a great person — caring, compassionate and kind, almost to a fault. She’s also a leader who knows what’s best for herself musically and knows how to work with other musicians to get what is needed to make great music.”
Myles recently competed and placed third on season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” following a strong run on the show, which ended up crowning fellow country singer Bryce Leatherwood. She received a four-chair turn in four seconds singing her rendition of “Hallelujah.” Myles was a fan favorite throughout the series for her crossover appeal, performing not just her own country-infused songs, but soulful and powerful versions of songs by Leonard Cohen, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. After her performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” dedicated to her late cousin and grandfather, the Glioblastoma Foundation named her the National Ambassador of the Foundation in February.
Myles said she never saw herself appearing on a show like “The Voice,” but the opportunity was there for her to get the exposure she needed and wanted for her music.
“I went on the show as a platform and wanted to get my voice out there — I wanted America to know me,” she said. “Truly the show for me was a marketing tool to hopefully get more fans and for people to come to my shows and sell more music.”
It was just a short time after that Myles received the phone call of a lifetime when she was invited to make her Grand Ole Opry debut, which she did to a sold-out crowd at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this past January. Myles received a standing ovation from the audience after performing two of her original songs, “Sanctuary” and “Woman of My Word.”
“That was such an honor — I feel so blessed,” she said. “It’s part of the community that I have so much respect for and have looked up to my entire life. I needed that boost of confidence to know that Nashville was truly behind me, and that people really believed in my talent.”
Myles was also in attendance and walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month.
“It was really cool to see Bonnie Raitt take home a ton of awards,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the same room as Bonnie Raitt.’ That was my first red carpet event, and I was pretty nervous.”
As a full-time touring artist, Myles has opened for artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion, Jake Owen, and Kane Brown. In 2020, Myles won Artist and Record of the Year for the Nashville Industry Music Awards for her debut album Therapy, receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and American Songwriter.
“Due to the pandemic, we lost all of the promotion and touring, unfortunately,” she said. “But now I feel that people are starting to hear the music. It’s something that is near and dear to my heart.”
Over the last two and a half years, Myles has been working on new original music, which she had originally planned to release prior to being on “The Voice.” She had to delay the release because the show has rules against it.
“So now it’s ready to go and we’re finally getting it out there,” she said. “I’m touring a ton this year; and then next year we’ll be releasing another album, which is what I’m working on right now.
Myles admits the Community Arts Center is nostalgically her favorite venue ever, as she has very fond memories of being there as a little girl. However, she wasn’t the kid who got to perform on the CAC stage. She had to earn her way.
“That stage reminds me of the little girl with the dream and that passion,” she said. “But I had to come back and prove myself before I could play on that stage; and it was that town that made me who I am.”
Brumbaugh watched Myles on “The Voice” and said the current UMC students are pumped to meet her, open the show, and learn from her performance. He also expects it to be an emotional show for her, and for himself, as he has not seen her perform live for several years.
“While she’s great on TV and recordings, her real power is felt when she’s right there,” he said. “She’s all passion; and it’s not fluff or an act — it’s all real, deep, and soulful. I think the audience will be blown away by her beautiful musical honesty. She’s always been like that — it’s just the way she was made.”
Myles said she is excited to come home and show her gratitude for all the support she has received from Williamsport and surrounding communities.
“I’ve never seen that much support from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in my life,” she said. “Just knowing that they still care, that they want to be a part of this, and that they’re still supporting me — it means the world to me. I’m excited to come home and feel the energy of the crowd and just say ‘thank you.’”