SELINSGROVE — For this musical, the acting takes place both on the stage and several feet above it.
Selinsgrove Area High School will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Area Middle School Auditorium.
“The Little Mermaid,” based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid who longs to be human, makes a deal with the sea witch, Ursula, and falls in love with Prince Eric.
“Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a story that most of us grew up watching,” said Rachel Ulsh, Selinsgrove Area High School’s choral and musical director as well as vocals, piano and musical theatre teacher. “We loved the characters, whether it was amazing Ariel, fun Flounder, silly Sebastian, or even unfortunate Ursula. The musical follows the storyline of the movie, but adds songs unique to the musical, including songs performed by King Triton, Prince Eric, Scuttle, and Flounder.”
She credited fellow director and choreographer Jay Muller with helping the production team bring this dazzling story to life.
“This musical is completely different from our show last year (“Godspell”), which taught our students alternate moves, singing style, and acting techniques unique to a Disney show,” Ulsh said. “In addition to singing, dancing, and acting, the audience will see amazing set pieces, lighting, costumes, and select cast members flying on the stage!”
On the Fly Productions, of St. Louis, provided equipment and training to allow students to fly across the stage for “under the sea” scenes. Ulsh noted that local school theater departments work together to help make the spring musical theater season happen.
“We are fortunate to have a supportive network of surrounding school districts that allowed us to borrow costumes, props, and set pieces to lay the foundation for the rest of our complete stage. We hope to return the favor,” she said. “We are also grateful for our supportive community and generous donors to the musical program.”
Sophomore Hailey Beaver plays the role of Ariel.
“I think that the audience will like the childlike innocence, dreaming, and longing that is attached to this character,” Beaver said. “I believe that many children will find a magical love for Ariel, and the parents will be put in the point of view of a child who has dreams and wishes for themselves and their life.”
Elliot Muller, a junior, plays the role of Sebastian, a crab who serves as adviser to Ariel’s father, King Triton.
“Sebastian is a very humorous character that gets himself thrown into many stressful yet comical situations and is constantly switching moods on a dime during the entirety of the show, making him very entertaining to watch,” Muller said.
Ulsh praised the work of the cast and crew, who have been working on this musical for five months.
“We have put in an incredible amount of work, and the students have grown immensely in their musical education, and so has the production team,” she said. “Mr. Muller and I are so very proud of their endurance and growth over these past five months.”
Tickets for the musical can be purchased online only, and the cast and crew are hoping for a packed house at each of the four performances.
“The performance is our end result of this journey, and we want to share it with everyone in the community at large,” Ulsh said. “The energy from the audience fuels the students on stage. Seeing a full audience will add to memories and moments that will stay in the forward memory of these students.”
She recalled a number of fun times when everyone laughed at a line or a choreography mistake that turned out to be hilarious.
“I think the best moments have come from the ‘ah-ha’ or ‘lightbulb’ moments, the times when everything clicks and the students finally get the note, get the move, or find their motivation in the character,” Ulsh said. “There is so much happiness when Mr. Muller and I see and feel their energy as well as see their support of one another. We are not only teaching them about musical theatre, but also about life lessons. When we see them take those lessons and apply it to their lives, our smiles are huge.”
Tickets can be purchased only at https://www.showtix4u.com/. Go to the site and search “Selinsgrove Area High School” when prompted then choose General or Reserved seating. General seating ($12) guarantees a seat, but not in a specific location. Reserved seating ($15) guarantees a specified, numbered seat.
