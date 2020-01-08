The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble kicks off 2020 by staging “The Children” starting Thursday, Jan. 16, and running through Feb. 2
In the wake of a recent disaster, three retired nuclear scientists work to confront the effects of their actions on future generations.
This critically-acclaimed drama will feature company founder Laurie McCants in her final main stage role as a full-time ensemble member alongside fellow founders Elizabeth Dowd and James Goode.
The show is rated MA, for mature language and situations.
The production starts with 7:30 p.m. shows each night on Jan. 16-18, with a “pay what you decide” fee. A 3 p.m. matinee is slated for Sunday, Jan. 19.
“The Children” continues with 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with 3 p.m. matinees on Sundays each weekend through Feb. 2.
For more information, visit www.bte.org or call the box office at 570-784-8181.