What child doesn’t enjoy donning a glittering costume and sashaying around a stage in front of their admiring family? Youth summer theatre programs in the area give kids a chance to do that while learning all sorts of beneficial lessons.
Beyond participating in the camps, children might enjoy simply attending the performance hosted at the end of the camp. It gives them a chance to see kids their age acting onstage.
Disney medley and rock-n-roll by A & B Children’s Theatre, Sunbury
Where: 2503 Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury (Rehearsals at A&B Studio, 941 W. Arch St., Coal Township)
This year’s Summer Theatre Program performance will be comprised of a Disney medley for the younger kids (grades 1–3) and rock-n-roll through the decades for the older ones (grades 4–8), all wrapped up with a patriotic finale.
“Our theme is ‘Best Summer Ever,’” said Shannon Anderson, director of the shows. “After last summer, we’re making an extra effort to make it the best summer ever for the kids.”
Staffers give the kids treats on Thursdays and are planning a pool party at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
“We’ve been doing this over 20 years. This year’s show is definitely different than anything we’ve ever done,” Anderson said, explaining that they chose to do a theatrical revue rather than the musical they traditionally perform.
With uncertainty over the spread and social distancing of the pandemic, they liked the flexibility of a revue.
“If someone is sick, someone else could step in and do their part,” Anderson said. “The kids are very excited about it.”
She said children are “often very enthusiastic” in their approach to acting.
“We’re teaching acting skills, but it’s also about making friends and improving confidence along with onstage skills,” Anderson said.
Meagan Baumgartner, executive director, said acting can help children beyond the stage.
“Self-esteem and being able to talk in front of people,” she said. “That’s a big fear for a lot of people. Now, these kids can say, ‘I’ve done it. I can do it.’”
Because A & B Children’s Theatre draws from a wide area, participants in the summer groups can also get to know kids from other school districts.
A & B Children’s Theatre offers three main groups each summer: the youth Summer Theatre Program, Reach for the Stars Theatre Troupe, providing performance opportunities for differently abled individuals; and Kerri’s Kreative Dance Center, with classes for all ages.
Performances: July 15 at the former Shamokin Area High School, and July 16 at Knoebels Amusement Resort
More info: www.abchildrenstheatre.wixsite.com or 570-274-5996
Mini Musical Theatre Camp, Northumberland County Council For The Arts and Humanities
Where: Northumberland County Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin (former Shamokin High School).
In its first year, the Mini Musical Theatre Camp will teach students staging procedures and etiquette while acting in a musical theatre. The camp runs from Monday to July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and is for children ages 7-18. The participants will perform in a cabaret-type setting at the culmination of the camp for family and friends on July 16 at 7 p.m.
“With kids, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Jeanne Shaffer, director of the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities (NCCAH). “There’s always a time when something happens onstage that you didn’t know was going to happen until it does happen, and you just have to go on as if it didn’t happen. It teaches the kids how to get past such things.”
Shaffer said theater helps children in school and life.
“For kids, theater can improve their academic performance because it keeps them motivated and on track, but most of all it’s fun,” Shaffer said. “It teaches them problem solving and how to budget their time.”
Performance: Rehearsals are July 12 – 16, 10 a.m. – noon, show on July 16 at 7 p.m.
More info: Search “Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities” on Facebook or 570-850-9121
‘Disney’s Frozen, Jr.,’ by Northumberland Theatre League by NCCAH, Shamokin
Where: Northumberland County Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin
NCCAH is also producing a shortened version of the movie, “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” lasts about an hour and 10 minutes and features the usual characters — Elsa, Anna, Olaf, etc. — and plenty of music. The show will be performed by a cast of 7- to 18-year-olds.
“Most of the time, you get students that really want to be there,” said Sharon Styer, director of the play. “I have to say, these kids are working extremely hard this year. Musically, we’re ahead of schedule.”
Shaffer said theater “can give to people of all ages self-confidence, self-esteem and discipline.”
“It teaches them cooperation and collaboration, communicating with everybody.”
Beyond the musicals, the NCCAH is also promoting The Anthracite Symphonic Band, under the direction of Kevin Styer, band director at Shamokin Area High School. The band will perform at 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Northumberland County Arts Center.
“It generally brings in 40 to 50 area musicians that come out to play,” Sharon Styer said, noting that the group has time for only three rehearsals before the performance. “It seems to work out very well.”
A holiday concert will be scheduled for some time in early December.
Performance: August 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
More info: “Northumberland Theatre League by NCCAH” on Facebook or 570-850-9121
‘Twelve Dancing Princesses’ and ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ by Grand, Travelers, and Scrim Youth Theatre partnering with BVRA Youth Camps
Where: Lewisburg Area Recreation Park on Saint Mary Street.
Grand, travelers and scrims? They’re types of theater curtains, and they serve well for the age levels in this Milton-based youth theater program, said Maggie Able, founder and artistic director. Scrim, the backdrop curtain, is the name of the elementary-level theater group. Travelers are the middle curtains and also the name of the middle theater group. The grand, or front, curtain, encompasses the high school senior volunteers.
Able founded GTS last year on Zoom, due to pandemic restrictions. After seeing so many places being forced to close, she wanted to give kids an outlet for socializing and learning theatre arts. Last June, she directed a children’s version of “Alice in Wonderland” adapted by GTS Youth Theatre, at Central Oak Heights, in West Milton. She is currently rehearsing for the two performances at BVRA’s Christmas in July event.
“There’s really not a whole lot of difference (between children’s and adults’ approach to playacting),” Able said. “The younger ones are a bit more open to learning and absorbing, like sponges. Both have to just come forward with an open mind and a willingness to learn.”
Able said she could go on for hours about the benefits of children taking part in theater.
“Socialization. Memorization. Learning confidence in themselves. So many aspects come together in theatre groups. The kids are great,” she said. “I see them come together from different backgrounds and make friends. They’re working hard. They jump in with both feet and embrace it. You see all their talent and potential come together. People are amazed.”
Up next for GTS will be holding auditions for “Bugsy Malone,” to be performed in September at Central Oak Heights, in West Milton. After that, “Matilda, Jr.,” a dinner theater for the older kids and a Zoom theater for younger ones.
Performance: Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as part of BVRA’s Christmas in July celebration. Elementary school students (kindergarteners through fifth-graders) will perform “Twelve Dancing Princesses,” written by general manager Melissa Fast, at 10 a.m. Middle grades (sixth- through 11th-graders) will perform “Snow White” at 12:30 p.m.
More info: “Grand, Travelers, & Scrim Youth Theatre” on Facebook or “Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority” on Facebook
‘Children of Eden, Jr.’ by Generoo Organization, based in Beaver Springs
Where: Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton
“‘Children of Eden, Jr.,’ is from the Book of Genesis,” said Carla Wray, board member of Generoo. “So it’s about Adam and Eve and the Garden of Eden. It follows the family generations that come afterward.”
The musical was written by John Caird and Stephen Schwartz.
“When we have camp, we provide the kids not only background, with basics in theater and the skills they need, but also some things they need to prepare to take on their particular role,” Wray said.
Students work on characterizations of people and sometimes work on improv to improve situational reactions they may have onstage.
“We have to build from the bottom, so to speak,” Wray said. “We show them how to portray emotions.”
Theater programs give children an additional outlet for their creativity
“Other than general school productions, there aren’t a lot of opportunities for children to get into theatre more than one time a year,” Wray said.
Even then, depending on school assignments and other activities, participation in theater productions can be limited.
“This gives them an extra opportunity for something they enjoy,” Wray said. “We use theatre as a way to connect kids with people with similar interests to what they have.”
Generoo does a Winter Extravaganza in December, Wray said. Beyond playacting, the Extravaganza welcomes all performing arts from community members. Past events have featured vocalists, instrumentalists, skits, Zumba dancers, solo and ensemble pieces.
Performances: Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, in West Milton
More info: http://generoo.homestead.com/
Theatre Arts Camp, Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, Millersburg
Where: Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, 176 Water Company Road, Millersburg
Professional actors from Gamut Theatre Group, in Harrisburg, will help participants develop self-confidence and work as an ensemble while improving acting and communication skills. The Theatre Arts Camp runs from July 12 through 17 and ends with a short play just before the 2021 “Gamut Theatre in the Woods” presentation of “Hamlet.”
“The Gamut Theatre actors will decide what play the kids will do,” said Emily Rosmus, director of educational programming at the NSCNA. “In 2019, the children did improv. The year before that they did a children’s version of Gamut’s show that year. It all depends on the personality of the kids, really.”
Rosmus said she thinks children are less constrained in their approach to acting.
“I think as children, they’re much more open. There are less boundaries,” Rosmus said. “As we get older, the creativity gets to seem like more of a challenge rather than something we enjoy doing. Younger people have more shyness but more creativity.”
Performance: July 16, at 7 p.m. at the Ned Smith Center’s annual “Gamut Theatre in the Woods” program
More info: www.nedsmithcenter.org or 717-692-3699
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Summer Theatre School – Different camps throughout summer
Where: Bloomsburg Theatre School space located at the Columbia Colonnade (formerly known as the Columbia Mall), Bloomsburg
BTE has a variety of camps for all ages. Camps started in June and continue until Aug. 6. Several are already sold out, but they do still have openings in Musical Theatre Camp (9-12 year-olds) Comedy Improv, and Stage Makeup: Gore. Parents are invited to a presentation at the end of each camp to observe what was learned throughout the week, said Abigail Leffler, education director.
“All of our camps are great,” Leffler said. “We have amazing instructors who are well versed in their subjects. We have a great education department at BTE, and it is very engrained in our theatre operations as a whole. So any class or camp that you sign up for is sure to have a great teacher at the helm.”
Leffler said the camps are created to appeal to all ages.
“There are many differences in how you approach acting camps for all age ranges,” Leffler said.
For their youngest groups they work on focus and how their bodies tell the story. For middle groups they can dive deeper into different ways of telling stories as actors and creating the characters behind a specific plot.
“Our teenage group is where we really get to become technical and collegiate,” Leffler said. “They grasp concepts and applications well, and it is a delight to teach students who are eager to learn as much as they can about theatre.”
With adults, and sometimes teenagers, BTE instructors have to help them learn to “make-pretend.”
“As we grow and develop, our upbringing slowly causes our imaginations and creativity in make-believe to ebb,” Leffler said. “We are encouraged to focus on reality and the here-and-now. Most performers are just adults who never grew up in some way. We never stopped pretending. Actors have that need to escape into an imaginary world, and in our education with adults we bring these students to that place again. Drop those inhibitions and express yourself!”
She said theater arts programs have a unique place for developing minds.
“As we grow up, we slowly feel like we have less places to safely express ourselves,” Leffler said. “Theater is a wide open space of acceptance and expression. Everyone is welcome, and no one is turned away. Combine a safe place with what theater offers our society, and we are developing future adults who will look at our world with a more open-minded viewpoint. Adults who will be more accepting, welcoming, and willing to adjust to better humanity.
“Theatre is the mirror to our world. It shows the best and the worst of us. To have an education in theater begets leaders and adults who are more aware of how we can live in a society that is more like the safe place theater education affords children.””
BTE offers a number of theatre classes throughout the year.
“Some of our students’ favorites are High School Theatre Workshop Day, Summer Camps and our seasonal workshops at our Theatre School space at the Columbia Mall, offered during the school year,” Leffler said. “These classes and camps are where theatre students can really stretch their legs and find a new aspect of theatre to really love and excel at.”
The organization is also offering a Summer Play Reading Series for adult students.
“These are events where theatre enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to participate in a play reading with some of their favorite ensemble members and BTE staff,” Leffler said.
The Summer Play Reading Series begins July 19 and runs for three weeks. The plays offered are “Men on Boats,” by Jaclyn Backhaus, “The Twilight Zone,” adapted by Anne Washburn, and “Hand to God,” by Robert Askins. The cost is $15 per play reading event.
More info: https://www.bte.org/theatreschool/ or 570-784-8181
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com