The Christmas season play by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble this year brings the past, present and future together by building on a classic tale and highlighting a character who appears to fit in better with the modern world than the 19th century one in which she finds herself.
Mary Bennet is the middle daughter of the Bennet family, made popular through Jane Austen’s classic, “Pride and Prejudice.” She is perhaps best defined as the “brainy” one of the five sisters.
In “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Mary meets an equally brainy, and handsome, Arthur de Bourgh, while visiting her sister’s English country estate during Christmas. But whether or not they can “get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe,” is something the audience will have to wait and see.
“I think audiences will really like the romantic-comedy aspect of the play,” said Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, who is playing Mary Bennet. She describes it as a more contemporary story than the “Pride and Prejudice” classic, and describes the plot as “two intelligent, socially awkward people trying and failing to navigate the unspoken rules of family, romance and holiday gatherings.”
In theatre, she said, it’s rare to be acting alongside four young women who serve as “the real motors of a play’s action”. So, “discovering Mary’s relationship with her sisters in the rehearsal room was my most favorite part.”
While “Miss Bennet” is a period play and builds on the adventures of the characters of Jane Austen’s classic, director Andrew Hubatsek agrees this play has a more contemporary spin.
He describes Mary as “a very modern type of character who doesn’t fit into her 1815 world. She likes science and learning, and is intelligent and doesn’t have patience for the marriage game that so much of Jane Austen’s work is taken up with. She wants something more out of herself and the world.
“I think this is a great play for people, especially young people who want a different world for themselves,” he added.
Kauffman has enjoyed getting to know her character and prepare for the role.
“I personally love Mary’s duality,” she said. “She has a seemingly cold outer life, but a more private, intensely passionate life. In the play, we see her composure challenged, which lets her fire out in surprising ways.”
Hubatsek said the play has received nationwide success, with some theatres even presenting it in consecutive years — “which is unheard of”. A sequel to this sequel has already been written.
But aside from its popularity, he said BTE chose the play because it brings something new and fresh to the Christmas season. “Plays like “Christmas Carol” and “Christmas Story” are about men looking nostalgically or ruefully into their pasts,” he said. “’Miss Bennet’ is about a young woman and man finding love at Christmas and looking into a bright future. It’s a very funny, hopeful play.”
And whether or not you are familiar with “Pride and Prejudice”, he said, you can appreciate the play, as “It was written to stand on its own.”
Personally, Hubatsek has loved working on the production. He said he loves the script, and has a special interest in the Regency England time period in which it is set. In addition, he said, “I got to work with a fantastic group of young and fun and extremely skilled actors and designers and technicians.”
He has enjoyed researching and collaborating with the designers to create the setting, which includes “the grand English palace (think Downton Abbey), the gorgeous dresses, and the pianoforte – which was specially made — that Mary plays her Beethoven on.”
Kauffman said the play has a way of encouraging the Christmas spirit. For her, it has made her wish her Christmas looked like Pemberley, she said.
Perhaps audiences will be so engrossed with the play that they will have that same, magical experience and will see Christmas in a new light.
“Through the Bennet sisters,” Kauffman said, “I hope audiences see an example of how families can bring out the worst in each other (especially during the holidays!), but how they also can support each other in a way no one else could.”