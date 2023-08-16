DANVILLE — If you’ve ever wondered what you’re missing in downtown Danville’s shops and eateries, tonight is the perfect opportunity to check them out.
The Danville Business Alliance and the Thomas Beaver Free Library are co-hosting Danville’s Third Thursday tonight, 5 to 8 p.m. The event features live music, activities for kids and lots of in-store specials.
“Local stores are offering exclusive promotions, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore and support the community's unique businesses,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. “Whether you’re searching for hidden treasures, indulging in retail therapy, appreciating art, or simply enjoying the lively ambiance, there's something for everyone.”
Live music throughout the evening can be found on the Canal Park stage, where The Gleaners will perform from 5 to 6:45 p.m., and Kj and Tim Latshaw from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Kids will get a kick out of free balloon animals created by I Blew It balloon artist, sponsored by Bason Coffee Roasting.
Families can walk through downtown stores to participate in Third Thursday’s Scavenger Hunt. Find all of the children's book characters — Pinkalicious, Dog Man, Captain Underpants and more — in store windows, then turn your completed card in for a chance to win a raffle basket filled with fun surprises.
“From captivating balloon artistry that brings imagination to life, to scavenger hunts with the chance to win prizes, Downtown Danville is pulling out all the stops to ensure an evening of fun and excitement,” Dressler said. “The streets come alive with the buzz of live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere.”
The Thomas Beaver Free Library will have a space at Canal Park where kids can paint Kindness Rocks to keep or to place in the library’s rock garden.
“We’re trying to encourage kids to write kind messages or draw a picture that will cheer people up,” said Kathleen McQuiston, library director.
The main focus for the library will be celebrating the conclusion of their summer community program.
“We had a goal of 100,000 minutes of reading this summer, which we far exceeded,” McQuiston said, explaining that as of Monday this week they had already reached more than 140,000 minutes and still had one day to go.
Shops and stores will offer promotions unique to their inventory. Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique, will offer a free steam facial, cleanse and application of night creams, along with a glass of wine or tea, so customers can go home ready for bed. Roth will also offer a $5 coupon with purchase of a skincare item.
“Last month we had an Eyes Cream Social and a mini makeover,” Roth said, playing on the traditional ice cream socials. “Third Thursday is really catching on. I encourage people to come down and enjoy the music and food. I hope we can continue past this summer.”
Among the many food offerings, The English Garden is hosting You & Me Chicken Barbeque food truck in their parking lot, and Bason Coffee Roasting will serve their beverages in Canal Park.
“Third Thursday is just a fun event for the community to get together and listen to music, enjoy the activities, eat and hang out,” McQuiston said.
“Discover the charm of the area, immerse yourself in interactive experiences, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Dressler said. “Join us for a night of laughter, exploration, and entertainment, and see why Downtown Danville’s Third Thursday has become a must-attend event for all.”
