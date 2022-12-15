SUNBURY — Looking for something fun and festive to get in the holiday spirit? Or maybe you are just looking for a cool place to grab dinner and drinks and hear some good, solid classic rock? If that’s the case, head to Saturday night’s performance by Trainwreck Survivors at the Iron Vines Winery.
Carolyn Daniloff of Lewisburg has seen the group perform several times in the past, and said anyone who ventures out to see the group can expect a “super fun and engaging mix of classic rock.”
“These are seasoned musicians with a great cohesive sound,” she said.
Daniloff first became aware of the group because her son, Nick, plays drums and has many times played with groups at open mic nights at the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg.
“I really love these guys, they’ve been so supportive of Nick,” she said.
Trainwreck Survivors is made up of Greg Heintzelman, Bruce Bozyk, John Erdley and Geoff Craven.
“Some of these names may sound familiar as they performed in local bands such as Jaysenn Grand, Jammer, Jesse, PA Crude,” said Craven, keyboards/guitarist. “Who better to play classic rock than those that have actually lived through it — 8 track tapes, stereo and speakers in the back seat of your car — cruising up and down Market Street.”
One member who will be missing Saturday is co-founder Scott Bachman, who passed away in October from cancer. Suffering such a recent loss is hard, but Craven said Bachman’s spirit is “always with us.”
Saturday will mark the first time Trainwreck Survivors plays at the Iron Vines Winery without Bachman, but it isn’t their first time at the venue. In fact, said Gail Brandon, general manager, the group has played at the space several times in the past year and “always draws a good crowd,” she said.
“We were probably the first place they played since (Bachman) passed away,” she said. “(Scott) Bachman had asked them to continue playing and so we toasted to him.”
Bachman used to lead the open mic nights at The Rusty Rail and the rest of the group making up Trainwreck Survivors — a name suggested by a fan — already knew each other and had performed with each other at various times. So, in 2019, they decided to put a band together.
“We primarily play Classic Rock,” explained Craven. “That is everything from CCR, Rolling Stones, Doobie Brothers, ZZ Top and much more.”
Exactly what the audience might hear Saturday night could be a surprise, Craven noted, as “You never know what we’ll play next — we don’t either,” he joked.
“Seriously though, for us it’s all about fun — and that is what you can expect at one of our shows,” he said.
They may be inclined, due to the season, to throw in a Christmas tune or two, too.
Daniloff said she hasn’t heard the group perform since Bachman’s death, but she is sure the evening will be worth it nonetheless.
“If anybody’s looking to dance, there will be no shortage of songs to dance to,” she said. “Geoff will get them out on the dance floor.”
Iron Vines Winery has always been a special place for Trainwreck Survivors, according to Craven.
“We played for their grand opening several years ago as well as some special events,” he said. “Dave, Ruthie, Gail and all the staff there have done a great job creating a venue that is unique but most of all fun.”
And that is what Saturday night is all about.
“Come, celebrate the season, drink some wine, and party with Trainwreck Survivors,” he said.
If people can’t make it out Saturday, don’t worry. The band is currently working on their performance calendar for 2023.
“We are still finalizing our 2023 schedule — and you can catch us this summer in many of the local community music in the park events, wineries, and of course back at Iron Vines Winery on Feb. 24,” said Craven.
People can follow their Facebook page for the latest news and upcoming events.
A celebration of life will be held for Bachman from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Front Street Station. The event will feature many musicians, music lovers and friends.
A visit to the Iron Valley Winery is something everyone should plan to do, regardless, according to Brandon.
“It’s such a fun and eclectic place,” she explained. “Nobody can believe it’s in the middle of Sunbury. Walk inside and there’s so much to see. It’s like a museum with stuff everywhere.”
“I love it,” she continued. “And even though we are a winery (and sell our own wine), we can sell anything made in Pennsylvania, so we do sell PA spirits and beer.”
The winery also hosts regular events including wine bingo, speed dating and open mic nights. Follow its Facebook page or visit www.ironvalleywinery.com for more information.