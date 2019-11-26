SELINSGROVE — What could have been a simple display of storybook-themed Christmas trees has grown into an event that involves community members from preschoolers to senior citizens.
The 16th annual Tree Fest of Children’s Books at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library started last Saturday and will continue through Friday, Dec. 19, when the popular vote will be counted and announced.
Funds raised benefit the Snyder County Libraries’ 2020 summer reading program.
In the Tree Fest people decorate a Christmas tree or wreath to depict a story in a children’s book, said Gretchen Wagoner, chairperson for the Tree Fest and a member of Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library. People coming into the library can buy raffle tickets to cast as votes for their favorite trees or wreaths.
“We have 20 trees, and as you go through and look at them, it’s like an enchanting wonderland,” Wagoner said. “People go all out for creating decorations for the trees.”
She pointed to a Mister-Rogers-themed tree decorated by children at Shine Children Shine, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, in Selinsgrove, and to another with the theme from “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” decorated by children at the Susquehanna Children’s Center, also in Selinsgrove. A third tree, with a forest animals theme, was decorated by members of the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
Beyond inviting community members to decorate trees, the library encourages local groups to enjoy the Tree Fest.
“We have kindergarten children coming from the elementary school here in Selinsgrove,” Wagoner said. “Last year the principal came and read them a story from one of the books.”
Another teacher took pictures of one ornament from each tree then asked her students to identify the trees from the photos.
‘I was so impressed. They were so well behaved,” Wagoner said. “They went through the library looking for the trees.”
To complement the front display case of gingerbread men and houses, fellow Friends of the Library member Joyce Hendricks asked second-grade art teachers to have their students create gingerbread houses out of brown paper bags, which now line windows throughout the library.
“We have 70-some of these,” Wagoner said. “We are so grateful that they were willing to do that.”
Kassondera Walters, an AmeriCorps member and technology trainer/library assistant, created a tree based on Dr. Seuss’s “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Together with library employee Mitch Alday and Susquehanna University students Elizabeth Baldwin and Angelica Ramos, she crafted green ornament Grinch faces, brown light bulb Grinch puppies and plenty of red-and-green touches.
“The Grinch is, like, my favorite, so I picked it,” Walters said. “There’s just something about it. I like it more than the others.”
“Everybody loves the trees,” said Jeff Kuehnert, head of circulation. “They come in and vote on them. We’ll probably have at least a hundred people come through and look at them.”
Voting tickets range in price from one for $1, to 32 for $20. In most cases, tree decorators donate their book of choice to the library.
“Each year the creativity is greater, it seems,” Wagoner said. “We don’t think it can get any better, and then it does.”