Now in its 39th year, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s Tree Fest will feature more than 85 decorated, locally-grown Christmas trees for the public to view. The trees will be on display from Friday to Dec. 4 at the Caldwell Consistory in Bloomsburg.
The trees, decorated by community groups, businesses, and families, are given to families in need after the event. Each tree is sponsored by area businesses and families. According to Andrea Bishop, BTE’s communications director, there is also a $5 admission fee (kids under 12 are free). This year’s sponsors are Brewskis Coffee & Bar, and Richard and Frances Smith. Proceeds support BTE’s artistic mission, including arts education.
Bishop said how the trees are decorated are up to the creativity of each decorator.
“A few of the fun themes we’ve seen so far are World of Disney, Minecraft Christmas, S’more Fun, and Gnome for the Holidays,” she said. “But there are 85 trees, and words don’t do the decorators justice! You really have to see it in person.”
“TreeFest is a way to bring together our community and lift up those in need,” she said, explaining that BTE also collects food and toys for the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard and Toys for Tots. People also donate gift cards for food and gas which are also distributed to the families who receive the trees.
TreeFest will open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (this weekend and next weekend). A Sensory Friendly Night will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. More information, including a list of holiday events surrounding TreeFest, is available at www.TreeFest.org.