BLOOMSBURG — TreeFest, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s (BTE) annual celebration of the holiday season, opens on Monday at the Caldwell Consistory in Bloomsburg. The event runs through Dec. 6.
The festival features more than 80 Christmas trees with themed decorations provided by local individuals and organizations. All trees on display will be donated to local families in need at the conclusion of the event.
For 2020, admission to the event is free, however, tickets are required to facilitate timed entry to allow for social distancing. Tickets are available at www.treefest.org. Masks are required for entry.
“This year’s TreeFest has been organized to comply with all applicable COVID-19 regulations, including the PA Department of Public Health’s most recent restrictions on large group gatherings,” according to Peter Wiley, BTE communications director. “Our timed-entry ticketing system will ensure that no more than 25 people will be inside the consistory during any hour the event is open.”
Wiley said that a number of trees will be displayed outdoors under a tent in the Consistory parking lot for those who don’t want to venture inside the venue.
“The tree tent has been donated by A.O. Rent of Bloomsburg,” said Wiley, “and a generous contribution has been made by event sponsor First Columbia Bank and Trust. That’s allowed us to make entry free of charge.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to contribute to a food-drive sponsored by Renewal by Anderson. A Toys for Tots drop-off box will also be available at the event.