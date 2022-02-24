SELINSGROVE — Trey McLaughlin was four years old when he sang his first solo at a special program for his preschool. He was surprised by the audience’s applause and encouragement.
“I thought everyone could sing,” he said. “I didn’t know it was a special thing until that moment.”
Especially meaningful to him — in that formative moment — was that it was the first time his mother heard him sing a solo. It was a clear sign that her influence was helping to bring out her son’s natural gift and calling. A native of New York, McLaughlin’s mother was raised with an appreciation of the arts, and because of that, McLaughlin said, “I was exposed at an early age to musical theater, opera, rock music — a variety of things.”
McLaughlin was raised in Augusta, Georgia, and spent a lot of time singing in church, particularly quartet music. The exposure and the experience led him to fully realize his gift and his calling to be a musician. He attended college for vocal performance, with an interest in pedagogy.
McLaughlin formed many of his own singing groups over the years, from kindergarten to high school. He said he has been teaching people to sing and making his own music for years.
He’s bringing his talents and those of his ensemble, “The Sounds of Zamar,” to Susquehanna University’s Weber Chapel Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
For the last 12 years, he has been leading “The Sounds of Zamar,” an ensemble of 24 active members, mostly from Augusta, but there are a few from other areas throughout the U.S. as well. McLaughlin has been singing with many of the members for nearly 20 years, having met them in school or church. Some of the younger members are former students of a teen choral group called Creative Impressions that he directs in Georgia.
The Sounds of Zamar is “a melting pot of musical theater, bluegrass, with blues and gospel and rhythm and blues influence,” McLaughlin said. “And even a little bit of classical flair. You’ll get some of everything.”
In all of the music, he said he always stays true to his roots.
“My faith is a big part of who I am,” he said. “It comes out in everything I write.”
“Zamar,” he said, is a Hebrew word in the Bible that translates as “sing praises” and is associated with the Hebrew word that was an instrument used to play the psalms.
He said the name fits them well, “Because we’re all about giving God praise, but also about creating an atmosphere for burdens to be lifted or just to change people’s hearts.”
While Christian audiences will certainly experience songs that will resonate with their faith, McLaughlin said the musically eclectic show is for people of any background or belief system, all of whom can “expect to have a wonderful, positive musical experience.”
The group, known for its rich harmonies and beautiful blends, travels throughout the U.S. and has performed internationally, including in France, Poland Denmark, and Spain. McLaughlin said they tour twice a year, in the fall and winter. This year, due to COVID, their winter tour, normally in January, has been pushed into February.
According to Keelie Schock, associate director of Office of Event Management at Susquehanna University, the university’s Artist Series aims to bring in internationally acclaimed performers “in hopes of fostering an appreciation of diverse cultures and the arts among the campus and larger community.”
“We’re really looking forward to hearing Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar because the breadth of their repertoire, which includes contemporary gospel, musical theater and original music, is so impressive,” Schock said. “They offer a wealth of talent and Trey McLaughlin’s musical background is incredibly extensive.”
The group has performed with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Brian Courtney Wilson, and James Fortune. They also were recently featured on Grammy award-nominated artist Vashawn Mitchell’s “Triumphant” (Deluxe Edition) DVD. They released their first project, “Limitless” in November 2012 and they continue to offer their audiences what has been termed “the Zamar Experience.”
McLaughlin is still as much in love with music as he was when he was that 4-year-old who took the stage and wowed his audience.
“I think it’s the opportunity to touch people,” he said. “I don’t compose just because I like it. That’s a big part of it, but I enjoy experiencing people enjoying the music that we create. He added, “Music is such a powerful medium to unify people.”
More information is available at www.treymclaughlin.com, as well as on all social media platforms.