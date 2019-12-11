The first time Mullet played in the area, last year, a monstrous rainstorm sent everyone running for the shelter of the picnic pavilion at the Sunbury Social Club. Still, the band played on, and people begged the show sponsor, Fisher Promotions, to bring Mullet back again. They did, in July. And now they’re doing it again.
Mullet, an ’80s tribute band, will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Front Street Station. Special guest Tonewall Jackson, a four-piece original and cover band based in Selinsgrove, will open for them.
Based out of Trumbull, Connecticut, Mullet has performed across the country and in Europe with its four-member band of Ron Jovi, Dan Halen, Teddy Lee and Jef Leppard.
“The ’80s was a time when things were just a lot simpler,” said Ron Jovi, who prefers to use his stage name when talking about the band. “The people who come see us long to go back in time to when life was so easy and good.”
Mullet brings the ’80s back with their wild hair, tight jeans, in-your-face attitude and most of all, their faithful renditions of classic ’80s groups like Van Halen, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Journey and Poison. The fun they have onstage can’t help but be felt by their audiences.
“One woman told me she had not seen that many people smiling in one place in a long time,” Ron Jovi said of a fan who approached him after a concert. “People are just there to have a good time, not to talk about politics and their lives and the world. We just make them happy.”
“Mullet is energetic,” said Travis Fisher, of Fisher Promotions. “And we finally get to see their stage show inside.”
Watching Mullett perform is like stepping back into the vibe of the Glam Band era, with artists who strut across the stage with a sneer and a song.
“This is a great way to get away from the Christmas hustle,” Fisher said. “Hear some good music from the ’80s, and get the holidays started right.”
“Every song we play is a hit the people know every word to,” Ron Jovi said. He added that, with politics dividing the country, Mullet offers a refreshing break. “As a band, we purposely shy away from politics. Anybody is welcome. The music brings people together. It’s as simple as that.”
Tickets are available at the Front Street Station, Surplus Outlet in Northumberland, BrownPaperTicket.com or Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946. They will also be available at the door.