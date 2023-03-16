From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for Performing Arts will continue its celebration of Irish arts with a performance by the Trinity Irish Dance Company at the Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on March 24.
“Sophisticated and commanding” (Los Angeles Times), the Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) is the birthplace of progressive Irish dance, an innovative movement genre that “ushered in a new era for Irish step dance” (Chicago Tribune). A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance-form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences around the globe with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace. Minutes into watching the awe-inspiring precision of its dancers and musicians, TIDC expands whatever notions the audience may have about Irish dance … revealing its limitless possibilities. It’s everything you expect but like nothing you’d imagine.
The Trinity Irish Dance performance is sponsored, in part, by Karl Voss and Chanin Wendling and family. Bluebird Atelier will offer free pre-performance activities from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Atrium. Activities will include decorating a Celtic knot necklace and a dancing jointed paper doll.
Tickets are $30 for adults; $24 for seniors 62 and older and subscribers;, $20 for youth 18 and under, Bucknell employees and retirees and non-Bucknell students and free for Bucknell students.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu. For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.