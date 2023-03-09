MILTON — Can love save all? Even when the people who need to be saved are freewheeling gamblers, cabaret dancers and slightly uptight mission workers?
Meadowbrook Christian School will present “Guys and Dolls” tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Christian School on 363 Stamm Road.
The classic musical tells the story of prim, proper Sarah Brown, whose main goal in life is to save sinners in the Depression-era Times Square mission where she works. When she meets gambler/ladies’ man Sky Masterson, her work is cut out for her. Meanwhile, Sky’s friend, Nathan Detroit, needs money to save the ever-on-the-run craps games he hosts. He makes a bet that Sky can never get saintly Sarah to date him, even while Nathan has his own romance problems in the form of his fiancée, Miss Adelaide. A dancer at the Hot Box, Adelaide is getting just a wee bit impatient with Nathan after being engaged to him for 14 years.
Audiences will appreciate the fun and energy of this play, based on short stories by Damon Runyon.
“There are many familiar songs in ‘Guys and Dolls,’ including ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Bushel and a Peck,’” said Amanda Brosious, musical director of the show. “Audiences will also enjoy the great choreography! We are blessed with a great team of technicians that help us put on a very ‘professional’ looking show.”
Brooklynn Weaver, an 11th-grader at Meadowbrook, plays the role of Sarah Brown.
“I think the audience will like the more ‘care free’ side of Sarah, when she goes against her own instinct to go with Sky to Cuba,” Weaver said. “She shows us that taking risks can be dangerous, but good can come of them.”
Levi Erb, who portrays Sky Masterson, talked about the ways his character grows throughout the play.
“One of the things my character portrays is missing the value of people and their own lives,” Erb said. “It was a tendency of the time period, but my character really brings that forward. It’s almost the exact opposite of what I want to be for people. My wish is that I could deny myself before Christ, and love other people to show it.”
As Miss Adelaide, senior Ellie Sweigard, brings empathy and humor to the musical.
“Women, and maybe even men, would sympathize with Adelaide because she just wants to be loved and get settled down already,” Sweigard said. “She’s been engaged for 14 years so she’s starting to lose her patience, and the result is emotional but comedic.”
Adelaide’s fiancé, Jayar Rhoades, in an 11th-grader who also adds a big dose of humor to the play
“I feel like what the audiences will like about the character is that he is a comedic role, even when he doesn’t try to be,” Rhoades said. “I am excited to make people laugh, and it has been so fun developing this character over a series of a couple of months.”
As much fun as the rehearsals have been, Erb noted the toll it takes on the students’ time, especially when juggling it with other activities.
“One of the biggest struggles this year with the musical was balancing it with basketball and all the other things going on in my life,” he said. “At times it was hard to enjoy, even though I love all the things I signed up for, but it got to be a lot. I thank God for carrying me through because there is no way I could have made it through it all on my own.”
After all their hard work, the payoff for the students comes when they finally get to perform in front of an audience.
“The students spend countless hours putting this show together, fine tuning every detail,” Brosious said. “It means so much to them when there is a large crowd cheering them on.”
Tickets can be purchased from the Meadowbrook Christian School receptionist during school hours or at the Well Read bookstore of Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, in Milton. They will also be available at the door one hour before each show.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com