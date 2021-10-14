NORTHUMBERLAND — A spooky good time is happening again at the Point Drive-In’s Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. along Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville.
Last year was the first time Trunk or Treat was held at the venue, along with a Fall Festival that included entertainment and plenty of food.
“We had so much fun with it, we decided at that time that we’d like to make it a yearly event,” said owner, Dave Renn.
He said about 50 trunks were decorated last year, and at least 500 to 600 kids and adults came to enjoy the festivities, which included viewing the trunks and collecting candy.
“Last year, everything was pretty much closed up,” Renn said. “There wasn’t regular trick-or-treating. It gave them a really nice event to come out to. They just thanked us over and over again for having it, and to be able to let loose and have fun again — both the children and adults. It was something that I think the area needed.”
In addition to the many trunks to see and candy to collect, visitors to the free event can watch performances by the Karen Gronsky School of Dance, of Danville, and enjoy music. There will also be plenty of food available for purchase.
“We’ll have the outdoor grills going,” Renn said, of offerings like pit beef sandwiches, hot and sweet sausages, and bratwurst. Lots of homemade soups will also be available, including chicken corn, ham and bean, beef vegetable, and their “famous seafood chowder,” Renn said, and especially in honor of the fall season, there will also be plenty of apple treats, including apple soda, apple cider, and apple dumplings.
Those setting up a trunk can come as early as 10:30 a.m. and are encouraged to have everything ready by around noon. They will receive free movie passes to the evening’s showings as a thank-you for participating. In addition, a cash prize will be given for the best-decorated trunk.
Renn said they have been seeing a lot of interest already on the Point Drive-In Facebook page, including from people who decorated last year and are planning to do it again this year. One of the returning trunk decorators will be Morgan Smith and her Catherine Treon School of Dance, which has studios in Sunbury and Danville.
Last year, she said they decorated their trunk with a dance theme, including hanging up a bunch of ballet, tap, and point shoes, along with streamers and balloons. She and her sister dressed in “huge tutus and looked a little bit silly,” she laughed. They passed out gummy candy to all the kids who stopped by. This year, she said they were considering decorating a trunk with an ‘80s flash dance or ‘90s exercise routine theme.
She said she appreciates the opportunity that the event gives for free advertisement for her business, something that she and others appreciated. Everyone — especially the kids, missed out on the fun last year when the Halloween parades were canceled. In addition, she said, “It allows the community to come together.”
Smith encourages the community to come out and experience the fun event.
“The kids will get a ton of candy,” she promised. “There were so many cars lined up last year.” Adults can rest assured that the event is safe, well-organized, and “very family-oriented,” she said.
Renn said he grew up in a family business that always put on big holiday events for the community, and that is a tradition he wanted to continue.
“No matter where you live, there’s always a big need for people just to get out and have some fun,” he said and this is a perfect way to give back to the community that supports the Point Drive-In each year.
He is hoping for good weather and said he would consider the day a success “if people can come out and get a smile on their face for that day.”
“Whether 6 or 60 or 106,” he said, “everybody can be a kid for the day.”
Visitors are asked to maintain a safe social distance. Masks are appreciated, but not required.
For more information, visit the Point Drive-In Facebook page or call 570-275-9926.