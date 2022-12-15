BLOOMSBURG — Kick off the Yuletide season with the thumping energy and holiday spirit of a group that has been compared to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The holiday rock orchestra Twelve Twenty-four and St. Columba School are hosting a fundraising Christmas concert on Saturday, 7 p.m., at Bloomsburg High School Auditorium, on Railroad Street.
Twelve Twenty-four co-founders George Houseknecht, Richie Kossuth, Lenny Kucinski and Jason Santos created “a resounding holiday rock orchestra” in 2002. Today, their six-piece band with a multi-piece string section and a variety of vocalists has performed as far away as Wisconsin and Massachusetts and all over Pennsylvania.
“People love to come hear the band,” said Jill Trapane, who is a music teacher and secretary for St. Columba as well as a string player for Twelve Twenty-four. “Some say they’d rather hear Twelve Twenty-four than the Trans-Siberian Orchestra because we cater to smaller venues and we’re much less expensive.”
After each show, the band does a Meet & Greet with fans.
“Most people believe that Meet & Greets are about the fans meeting the band, but we flip that notion,” said Dirk Yahraes, bass player for the band. “The Meet & Greets give us the opportunity to meet our fans.”
The band understands how busy this time of year is, so they appreciate people spending their time and money on the show, he said.
“This is our 21st year recreating the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) and that longevity is not possible without our wonderful fans,” Yahres said. “Availing ourselves to our fans gives us the opportunity to personally thank them for their tremendous support.”
Band members receive positive feedback, but two things really resonate with them, he said.
“First, is when we are told that we do a great job recreating the music of the TSO,” he said. “We have many fans that attend our shows and the TSO’s shows every year. Hearing that compliment, especially from our crossover fans, is just incredible and never gets old.
“The one comment, though, that always hits home for us is when someone tells us that we are part of their annual Christmas tradition,” Yahres said. “I cannot begin to tell you how heartwarming it is to hear that sentiment. To know that we are a part of people’s Christmas spirit is an incredible feeling and makes all the hard work worth every minute of it.”
The band rehearses year-round for its holiday shows and takes great pleasure in supporting charities and worthy causes.
“We like to give back. Our roots are here in the community,” Trapane said, noting that they started playing in local high schools. “We did fundraisers to help music and theater programs and other causes.”
“Over the years, the band has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars,” as stated on their website. “These proceeds have benefited school music programs, fire departments, animal rescues, religious organizations and arts institutes, to name a few.”
Although they continued to rehearse during the pandemic, the band was unable to perform for a year and were happy to return to live events.
“We were amazed. We were so proud that people remembered us,” Trapane said. “We played to sold-out crowds.”
For more information on Twelve Twenty-four or its CDs or EP, visit www.1224band.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com.