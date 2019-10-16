Adding a new stint to their global tour has allowed a Columbus, Ohio, duo to drop in for a performance in Pennsylvania.
Twenty One Pilots will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday with special guest MisterWives.
The band consists of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun and is best known for the singles “Stressed Out,” “Ride” and “Heathens.” The duo received a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.
“Over the summer, Twenty One Pilots announced a new U.S. leg of their global headline “Banditø Tour” due to overwhelming demand,” said Kate Clarke, director of marketing and public relations at the Bryce Jordan Center. “The new Live Nation-produced tour, which follows this summer’s sold-out arena run, will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday. Twenty One Pilots will be joined by MisterWives, a group known to the Bryce Jordan Center and Penn State community from its surprise performance at THON in February, 2018.”
Responding to a Facebook post asking what people like about the group, Jodi Cope, of Selinsgrove, said, “Because they are awesome! One of my ‘modern day’ favs!”
According to NME.com, the name “Twenty One Pilots” is inspired by an Arthur Miller play called “All My Sons,” in which 21 pilots are killed.
Ticket prices range between $39.50 and $79.50.