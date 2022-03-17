The Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theater in Millersburg will host its first production since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
Jaime Lyter, a member of the Twin Valley Board of Directors, said auditions for “Once Upon A Mattress” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the theater, located at 269 Center St., Millersburg. Rachel Stoner will be making her directing debut.
“We are very excited to be able to get back on stage for our annual Summer Musica,” said Lyter. “We love bringing live theater to our small community.”
Once Upon A Mattress is a humorous take on the classic fairytale “The Princess and the Pea.” It opened off-Broadway in May 1959 and then moved to Broadway.
Show dates ar at 7 p.m. July 28, 29, 30, Aug. 4, 5 and 6 and at 2 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7.
“We chose this musical because we feel it will be a good fit for all kinds of audiences with the classic story, humor, and fun music,” said Lyter. “We all need a good laugh and great entertainment this day and age.”
There are 11 character roles plus the need for an ensemble, which could be as many as 20 additional actors, and backstage help. Ages 13 and up and are needed, said Lyter.
“Come prepared to sing a song of your choice with sheet music or background tracks,” said Lyter. “We will have a piano accompanist. You will learn and perform a short dance so wear appropriate footwear. You may also be asked to read a short excerpt from the show.”
There will be a team of TVP members who will be part of the audition process but the ultimate decision is the director of the show, said Lyter.
“Having never done a show with TVP before, I am quite excited to take on the opportunity to bring back musical theatre to our community,” said Stoner. “It’s also been far too long that I’ve been involved with community theatre, so I’m looking forward to getting to meet the local talent and working with people this summer on this incredible journey.”
The theater’s drama and vocal camps are also returning over the summer. The cost is $75 per camper and they must register by July 18 because space is limited.
Drama camp is for ages 8 through 14. The camp is held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Campers will have fun with various drama games to encourage creativity and imagination. Campers will be taught a song and dance as well as opportunities to perform short skits which will be showcase for the parents on the last day of camp. During these activities, they will focus on stage directions, voice articulation/projection, listening and reacting, use of props, costuming, and more. Campers will be given a tour of the theater to see all the inner workings of our performing arts shows and the movies.
Vocal music camp is for ages 13 through 18. The camp is held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Campers become choral musicians by learning songs, voice parts, proper mechanics of singing, vocal health and vocal exercises. They will also explore how to utilize vocal expression in theater. The camp will end with a showcase performance for parents.