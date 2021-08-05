LEWISBURG — The pandemic created so much uncertainty early last month, that a parade seemed unwise. But, organizers felt strongly enough about the importance of honoring our veterans that they decided to host it now — with a twist.
The 2021 Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Silver Moon Flea Market on Route 15. Social distancing will be established in an interesting way. This will be a drive-thru parade.
“We’re happy to do something this year,” said Terry Burke, president of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee. “We couldn’t go two years without honoring our veterans.”
Canceling last year’s parade due to coronavirus restrictions gave Burke a new perspective. “We ended up taking so much for granted,” he said noting that if anything positive came out of 2020, it was that we had the time to realize and appreciate all of the things we took for granted as a society and as a community.
Parade attendees should enter the “line of parade” at Silver Moon Lane off of Ziegler Road. If traffic is backed up, cars will be directed to the Kelly Township Municipal Building parking lot where they can turn around to be placed in line.
“Think of it as a reversal of roles from an ordinary parade,” Burke said. He explained that instead of community members lining the street, the veterans and honorees will line the street and the viewers will drive the parade route.
Attendees are welcome to decorate their cars if they wish and the committee will be handing out flags to participants. Displays of military vehicles, including a Vietnam helicopter and a whale boat that was used to transfer troops back and forth on missions, will be part of the parade — on the sidelines — as well.
“We need to thank all our veterans for everything they did,” said Al Walter, vice president of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee, continued by explaining with pride that his father had been awarded the Purple Heart when he was wounded in World War II.
Burke added that the veterans and Gold Star Families deserve our gratitude. “For the Gold Star Families, their loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice. For the veterans, they experienced so many negative things so we don’t have to,” he said. “We always have to be eternally grateful.”
Walter would like to remind everyone that the committee welcomes new members to help with the annual parade so the honoring of our nation’s veterans can continue. “Without them, where would our country be?” he asked. “We just need to thank our veterans for everything they did. That’s why we put the time in (the parade) and, also, to give back to the community.”
— Cindy O. Herman