LAURELTON — County fairs are all about fun and games … but they also bring out the competitive side for many agricultural people.
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair starts Sunday and runs through Aug. 12 at the Lincoln Park Fairgrounds.
The fair opens Sunday with a rabbit show at noon, garden tractor pulls at 1 p.m., the annual Mountain Man Contest at 2 p.m. and the Union County West End Fair Pageant at 3 p.m. There will be no car show this year. The day wraps up with the traditional vesper service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Dick Devett and the Gospel band, Mercy Run.
The boardwalk, midway and rides will be open daily at 5 p.m., with bingo at 6 p.m.
In a change of schedule from previous years, the Firemen’s and Veterans’ Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday night, said Dennis Boop, fair president. Free admission will be offered for active and retired military personnel with an ID.
“Onstage is a military presentation,” Boop said.
Senior Citizens’ Day, on Tuesday, provides free admission for seniors 62 and older, while the first 200 riders on Wednesday receive free ice cream at Packer’s Stand.
Along with the garden tractor pulls on Sunday, tractor pulls take place throughout the week, with kids’ pedal-powered pulls, 4-wheel drive truck pulls, pace and no-pace pulls for light farm stock, and a number of sanctioned pulls.
The Farm Stock Pace Tractor Pulls that begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 are the ones that traditionally bring out generations of farm families competing against one another with their Internationals, Masseys, Olivers and other tractors.
“There are many families in that pull,” Boop said. “The Haucks, the Hoyts, the Klinglers, the Frys … you get out on the track, and it’s all about the competition, who’s the best. But till the end of the day, they are all family. All friends.”
The same competitive spirit thrives in the animal shows, as well, Boop said, with 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) youths bringing cows, pigs, sheep and other livestock, hoping to win the coveted top prize. Boop praised the two programs for teaching kids responsibility, hard work and respect for judges’ decisions.
“I always say you’ve got to be a loser before you can be a winner,” Boop said, noting that whether in sports or other competitions, he always tried to win but also learned to lose gracefully. “You might have had the grand champion at another fair, but at the end of the night, it’s the decision of the judge, what he likes. You’ve got to accept that.”
Boop also praised 4-H and FFA for teaching kids to present their animals and projects to an audience.
“4-H and FFA are good learning experiences,” Boop said. “They are not credited enough with making people good speakers.”
The Livestock Sales will be held Aug. 11 starting at 12:30 p.m., rather than in the evening.
“We thought that was very successful last year,” Boop said. “We had new buyers come on board.”
Another slight change will be that Kids Day Activities on Aug. 12 will charge a $2 admission fee rather than the traditional offering of canned goods. The admission fee will be donated to a child-based, nonprofit organization.
Competitions also exist in the Exhibit Buildings, which feature quilts, paintings, flowers, needlecraft and more. The most competitive contest? Homemade Chocolate Cake.
“A lot of people compete for that,” said Idella Zimmerman, fair association volunteer. “Also for the Angel Food Cake and the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie. They’re our most competitive entries.”
One local woman enters several contests and almost always wins, usually for her chocolate cake.
“She’s been in the Top 10 down at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Zimmerman said. “We’re waiting for her to get Number One there.”
Whether it’s rabbits, cattle, hay and grain, sunflowers and pumpkins or any other farm product, they can all end up creating something visually or mouthwateringly appealing.
“What’s planted in the field brings beauty to the table,” Zimmerman said.
Both Boop and Zimmerman noted the fair association is already kicking around ideas for their 100th fair in two years. Anyone with suggestions is invited to contact Dennis Boop at 570-966-1610, or Judy Moyer at 570-922-1798.
