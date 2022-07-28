LAURELTON — One of the few places where people can immerse themselves in cows and rabbits, corn stalks and strawberries, quilts and photographs, and live entertainment from singers to tractor pulls to amusement park rides is also a place to run into old friends while enjoying sausage sandwiches and ice cream.
The Union County West End Fair takes place Sunday through Saturday at the Lincoln Park Fairground.
With a theme of “Working Together to Keep the Tradition ALIVE,” the fair has made small but significant changes this year, always keeping in mind the typical activities that draw crowds year after year.
“It’s just the idea of the agricultural events for the Union County West End Fair,” said Dennis Boop, fair president. “We are that kind of fair. You have the opportunity to visit with the livestock. It’s just a laid-back fair.”
Watch for the Car and Truck show at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Other Sunday events include garden tractor pulls, the mountain man contest, fair pageants for ages 5 and up, and a Vesper Service with Pastor Curt Wingert and music from Bluegrass Ramblers.
Free admission is offered Monday for active and retired military members, and Tuesday for seniors age 62-plus. On Wednesday, the first 200 riders receive free ice cream at Packer’s Stand. Saturday is Kids and Family Day, with a $2 admission to be donated to a child-based nonprofit organization. Ride wristbands are available for $5 — almost cheaper than a gallon of gas, Boop joked.
Throughout the week guests can enjoy animal exhibits, produce and grain exhibits, art, photography, baking contests and a variety of rides and tractor pulls.
The fair committee remodeled the commercial buildings behind the stage, where banks, vendors, antique dealers and other businesses can be found.
New this year is the timing for the Youth Livestock Sale, which will take place Friday at 1 p.m.
“We changed it to make it better for the buyers to get in,” Boop said, explaining that the sale used to be held in the evening.
Stage entertainment starts Monday with The Boys of Oak Ridge followed through the week by Kopper and Kash, Rapid Run, Danelle Cressinger Band opening for Sanctus Real on Thursday, Fully Loaded on Friday, and wrapping up Saturday, Remington Ryde.
The fair began in 1925 as a “homecoming picnic,” according to the fair website, ucwef.com.
“The first week in August was chosen so they could serve sweet corn,” the website says. “Originally known as ‘The Corn Festival’ in its early years, the fair later became an agricultural fair for all of Union County.”
“It’s still the same fair,” Boop said. “It’s just a place to go and see the neighbors and just have a fun night out.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com