SELINSGROVE — In a unique partnership, a local museum has been bringing art to places where people naturally gather for fun and refreshments.
Selin’s Grove Brewing Company, partnering with Bucknell University’s Samek Art Museum, will host Art in Bars. on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The event pairs artwork with craft beers.
“Samek Art Museum will provide the artwork, four photos in this case,” said Tiffany Demmon, public programs and outreach manager at Samek. “We ask the brewing company to pair them with alcohol, then we ask the public to look at the artwork and try to pair each with one of the alcohol samplings.”
How does a brewer pair art with ale? It can be as simple as a picture that makes you think of hot cider, which might pair nicely with a beer that has a woodsy taste to it.
“It’s a personal preference,” Demmon said. “That’s really the fun in it. Artwork is so personal, and alcohol is so personal. It’s all in fun.”
Art in Bars creates an interactive evening, said Sara Maul, bar manager at Selin’s Grove Brewing Company.
“It’s a good opportunity to pair art with an evening out and trying something new,” she said. “It’s not just looking at pictures and tasting beer, but choosing which goes with which.”
“It’s really unique,” said Heather McNabb, owner of Selin’s Grove Brewing Company. “It’s a fun idea, and it’s worth doing something different on a Tuesday night.”
There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to pairing the beers and artwork, Demmon said.
“It’s really about bringing art into the community and having a conversation,” she said. “You can talk about what goes into brewing the beer and compare the two art forms. It’s a fun way to get to know the community while supporting a local business.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com