MILTON — All are welcome for a night of music, dancing, dining and drinking to ring in the New Year.
Upper Cutt will perform New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. till a bit after midnight at the Milton VFW Post 1665 on Park Avenue.
Upper Cutt plays rock songs from bands like Seether, Duran Duran, Ghost and many more, ranging from the classic 70s through 80’s pop and some heavier styles.
“It’s a good mix. We’re always there for anybody who wants to hear rock music,” said singer Patrick Motto, who joined the band a little over a year ago.
He pointed out that four of the five members sing in the band.
“I’m very fortunate to be with these guys,” he said. “I’m very happy with their music.”
Along with Motto, the band consists of Ralph Burkhart, guitar; Mark Rodman, guitar; Craig Zuber, drums; and David Eye, bass.
Motto also noted that Upper Cutt performed at the Milton VFW on New Year’s Eve last year, and the club was happy enough with the band to invite them back.
“We like their music,” said Tammy Watts, bartender and manager at the Milton VFW. “They’re a good band. They play a good variety of music.”
The event is open to the public, with no cover charge. In keeping with the traditional New Year’s Eve dinner, hot dogs, pork and sauerkraut will be available, and guests will receive party favors.
Upper Cutt released an album, Inner Vision, in August, and their songs are available on just about every streaming platform, Motto said. The band will play at the VFW from 9 p.m. till about 12:30 a.m. Because they are sponsored by Bud Light, guests can expect Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light merchandise giveaways.
“We love to have people come out and have a great time with us,” Motto said.
For more information or to hear their songs, visit www.upper-cutt.com.
