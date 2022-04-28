The Uptown Music Collective (UMC), a nonprofit music school, returns to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday to close out its performance season with their presentation of Us and Them: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Beyond. This concert will feature Pink Floyd’s 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon played in its entirety, as well as other hits and deep cuts from the band’s monumental career.
Pink Floyd is considered a leading band in the progressive rock genre. Considered one of the bestselling bands of all time, the group sold over 250 million records worldwide, and The Dark Side of the Moon continues to hold the record for longest-charting album, with 962 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Charts.
“Sometime in the late winter of 2004, I pulled the best of my Uptown Music Collective students into the backroom of our first facility above what was then Joanna’s Bakery and assigned them the task of creating a theatrical presentation of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director. “The success of the performances that grew out of that meeting and the 65 major performances that have followed it to date are, in a large part, responsible for the UMC’s growth and success. This upcoming Pink Floyd performance is the Collective’s fifth major performance of the band’s music. Their music is an important touchstone for our students and our organization, inspiring today’s students just as much as those in 2004 and always makes for a truly magical performance.”
Us and Them will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light, sound, and video show, organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers, but also the directors of the show. A group of younger students will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective students Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School) and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Billy Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Sage Gurski (Danville Area High School) and Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber).
“I am a massive Pink Floyd fan,” Lilley said. “Their level of emotion and narrative in their music makes the experience go beyond just the music. The very first Collective show I ever watched was the 2013 production of The Wall, so, in a way, I have always felt a connection between myself, the Collective and Pink Floyd. Pink Floyd truly are the roots of the Collective; you can't even step into the building without seeing its influence, literally. This show is going to be the perfect finale of this season with the Collective, once again, pushing the boundaries of what its shows are capable of.”
Tickets for the performance, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/pinkfloyd or call 570-329-0888.