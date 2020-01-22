The students of Uptown Music Collective this Saturday will present the music of the legendary Elton John and Billy Joel for the non-profit school’s annual fundraising performance.
“Captain Fantastic & The Piano Man: The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel” is the result of public demand. According to the collective’s executive director, Dave Brumbaugh, “Usually, our students conspire to pick the majority of our show themes. With this performance, however, we went to the local community, opening up the voting to anyone in the community who wished to take part.”
Elton John and Billy Joel, he said, edged out Aerosmith after several rounds. Other options included the Beatles and Bon Jovi.
Brumbaugh is confident that the public will enjoy their choice.
“It will be a great sing-along, feel-good show,” he said, adding that it also has a sophistication about it.
“Obviously, the piano will be prominently featured,” he said, “and it will be all about the brilliant storytelling and songcraft that both of these men are known for.”
The two-hour-plus performance will include hit songs from the legendary rock piano artists, including “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Saturday Night’s Alright,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Movin’ Out,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “New York State of Mind” and “Piano Man.”
The concert will feature approximately 40 student performers, stage technicians, front house servers, and camera operators. In addition to live music, the performance will also include a professional grade light and sound show, organized by the students as well.
With a goal of bringing in 1,500 audience members to the concert at the Community Arts Center this weekend, the students have been working hard to meet the challenges that the music has presented.
“Billy Joel’s music is highly arranged and is filled with interesting lines and dense arrangements,” Brumbaugh explained, so the students were challenged technically in preparing for this part of the show. On the other hand, he said, “Elton John’s music is generally a little freer flowing, with fewer articulated parts.
“This demanded more creativity and overall knowledge of structures and improvisation of the students,” he said.
The students rose to the challenges, and have grown through the process, Brumbaugh said, while also enjoying the music in general.
“They have enjoyed putting this music together because it is just so well-written,” he said. “Great music is great music, and my students recognize this music for what it is and are inspired by the opportunity to bring it to life, and to bring it to the stage.”
One of those performing students will be Billy Bellino, 16, who attends Danville Area High School, and is very familiar with Billy Joel and Elton John songs.
“I have been listening to their music for as long as I can remember,” he said, “and I have always been fascinated with the amount of diversity in their music. The level of showmanship presented by the two is truly amazing, and I am so excited to try and match it.”
Isabella Cole, 17, who attends Loyalsock Township High School, said her dad used to play Billy Joel’s music for her when she was little, and she also grew up listening to Elton John.
“I think both have amazing music and are both incredibly talented,” she said. “I feel so honored to be able to perform the music of some of the most amazing musicians. It’s going to be an incredible show, and I can’t wait.”
As Uptown Music Collective’s annual fundraising performance, proceeds from ticket sales will support the non-profit school’s scholarship and educational programs.
“One of our organizational mantras is to never turn away a deserving student due to lack of ability to pay,” Brumbaugh said. “This concert helps make that a reality by supporting our Scholarship and Financial Aid Programs, as well as our Free class and Workshop Initiative.”
“The community support makes this all possible,” he said.
This show is sponsored in part by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC, River Valley Transit, and Kentucky Fried Chicken in Williamsport.