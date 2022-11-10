WILLIAMSPORT – The Uptown Music Collective’s elite performance group will kick off the school’s 2022-23 performance season this weekend with a brand-new tribute to the “Ladies of the ‘80s,” complete with big hair, neon-colored costumes, choreography, synthesizers, bright lights, and a video show.
According to Dave Brumbaugh, founder and executive director of The Uptown Music Collective, the closest Uptown got to a theme like this is when they performed “King of Pop: HiStory tribute to Michael Jackson” in 2017.
At the end of last performance season, the students met, as they do each year, to pick and vote on show themes for the next season.
“The ‘Ladies of the 80s’ as they called it was an early favorite and was pretty unanimous,” Brumbaugh said.
The performance will pay tribute to some of the most famous 80s female pop artists, including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Olivia Newton-John, The Go-Go’s, The Bangles, and more.
According to Brumbaugh, the Special Performance Group 1 consists of 32 students, ages 13 to 18, who auditioned to be part of it and all of the responsibilities it entails, including committing to participate in all of the season’s performances and “endless rehearsals,” Brumbaugh said, adding that it “is a demanding experience musically, as well as in the areas of responsibility, discipline, leadership, and teamwork.”
Brumbaugh said the vocals for this particular performance are slightly challenging, but more challenging are the acrobatic elements of the show. But even as they have worked hard to meet those challenges, they have had fun with the theme as well.
“’It’s Raining Men’ usually causes a bit of a riot in the room when we play it,” Brumbaugh said.
This is a student-directed and student-run show.
Leah Batman, 17, a student at Laurel Springs Academy, participates with vocals and serves as co-director of the performance.
“Many hours have been put into studying the movements, outfits, and most importantly, the music of these iconic women, and it’s definitely paid off,” she said. “I think this show is going to be incredible and as an audience member, you’ll get to step into the 1980s for a few hours.”
“This show has something for everyone, and the audience will love the dances, costumes, and being able to sing along to every song,” added Stephanie Nappi, 18, a student at PA Cyber School, who is also providing vocals and serving as co-director for the show.
Personally, she is looking forward to presenting a show focusing on 80s music – a favorite and influential music era of hers. It is also a chance to present music that will allow their parents to “relive their childhood moments and hear some of the songs they loved when they were out age,” she said.
Uptown Music Collective is a non-profit school of music, and its performances are sponsored by a large group of community partners. This performance is sponsored in part through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, and UPMC North Central PA.
According to Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of Uptown Music Collective, this is the first performance season that all four debuts of the school’s performances will be held at the Community Arts Center, which has been their “home away from home” for a number of years.
“The staff, crew, and volunteers feel like an extension of our organization,” he said, “so moving the debuts of all of our shows in our performance season to the CAC stage just made sense.”
Also this season, the Collective has adjusted their ticketing policy to favor reserved seating over general admission seating. The change has been requested by fans for some time, and Mondell said they began having discussions about it in early 2020. The pandemic put it on the backburner for a while, but they were able to revisit the possibility during their planning this past summer.
Tickets are also now available for the other shows being presented by the Collective this season: Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of ‘90s Country on January 28; Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock on March 10 and 11; and The Show Must Go On: The Music of Queen on April 28 and 29.