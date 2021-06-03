Vacation Bible schools remain a popular activity for kids throughout the Valley each summer. Though last year many of these events were either canceled or scaled back due to COVID restrictions, many churches are looking forward to once again opening their doors to children and families for VBS programs this summer.
According to Corey Jusko, children’s ministry director at First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg, the church has hosted a VBS program every summer for many years.
“Typically our programs serve around 100 kids from the community,” he said. COVID didn’t stop their momentum last year; however, they did have to get creative.
“We held a much smaller version in a backyard format,” Jusko said. “We had five church families who volunteered to host a small group of kids in their backyard for just three evenings.”
The effort reached around 30 children. This year, Jusko said he expects their VBS will reach at least 60 children, though he hopes for more.
Their theme, “BOLT: Totally 80s!” is a 1980s theme, with a Bible focus on the 80s AD — Bible stories from the book of Acts and studies on the early church’s formation.
Each year, Jusko said, “Our goal is always to share the message of the Gospel with those in our community. We choose VBS curriculums that celebrate God’s love for His children through engaging Bible lessons, fun games, upbeat music, and hands-on crafts and activities.”
Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville is also planning some fun experiences for kids attending their VBS the first full week of August. With a theme of “Treasured: Discovering You are Priceless to God,” jungle animals, hidden treasures, and Jesus’s love will be front and center during the week, said Emily Layser, director of children and youth ministries. Children will receive fun freebies like t-shirts, snacks and crafts.
This is Layser’s third year overseeing the VBS. In 2019, they reached 96 kids. They even pressed through last year, amid COVID, to reach 75 children.
“Yes, I’m the crazy lady that did an all outdoor, socially distanced and masked VBS last August,” Layser jokes. “Complete with an online component for the kiddos whose parents didn’t feel safe attending.”
She admits it was a lot of planning and required a lot of flexibility, “but I like to move quickly and come up with creative solutions,” she said. “And most importantly, the kids had some ‘normalcy’ and some fun in the midst of a crazy year.”
As COVID precautions continue, Layser said this year they are planning a “bigger and better” VBS with outside stations that allow kids to remove their masks and enjoy a snack, and an inside component with “big decorations and an immersive experience for the kids (and adults too).”
They will have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and volunteers who sanitize the areas regularly. Trinity’s VBS program is typically supported by 50 to 60 teen and adult volunteers each summer, in addition to teachers in the church’s child care program, Trinity Learning Center.
With changing news and guidelines regarding COVID, Layser said, “We don’t know what August is going to look like, but VBS will happen!” She said her motto last year and this year is, “A masked VBS is better than no VBS.
“God can move in so many ways through so many things. Pandemic didn’t stop Him last year, and I’m just excited to see what unfolds.”
She and many other Valley VBS leaders this summer are determined to press through continuing challenges to offer this important experience to kids in their communities.
“VBS is a way to show and share the love of Christ to a generation that sees a world of hostility all around them,” said Tracey Mitchell, VBS coordinator at New Hope Bible Church in Mifflinburg. “It’s an opportunity for community fellowship and education of truth.”
New Hope is already experiencing a tangible fulfillment of the church’s name after a period of darkness for so many people.
“After being closed for some time due to COVID, we reopened and have seen an increase in attendance,” Mitchell said. “It’s wonderful to see the families seeking opportunities to get involved.”
Through their theme, “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God,” kids will discover who God is, what He is like, and His love for them, as they trace a path to Paradise Island.
Jusko is also convinced of the benefits of VBS.
“Vacation Bible school helps kids connect to a church community,” he said. “If the children do not have a ‘home’ church, this can be a great experience for them to see what church is like.”
In addition, “for many children, it’s the first time they’re learning the story of Jesus Christ. It can serve as a foundation for lifelong faith.”
Layser agrees.
“So many adults I talk to will tell me that their first experience with Jesus was at VBS when they were just four or five years old. To think that such a life formative experience can happen and stick with you for so long is unbelievable. If this is the first time so many children are hearing about Jesus, what a fun and awesome way to start their journey.”