BEAVER SPRINGS — “Yee-Haw: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift”, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 to 9 at Faith Baptist Church, 85 Snyder Ave. Kickoff at 6 p.m. June 6. For Kindergarten through teens. If you need a ride, call 570-658-7668.
BEAVERTOWN — “Sailing with Jesus,” from 6 to 8:15 p.m. June 8 to 11 at Beavertown Church. For ages 3 to 12, with youth activities for ages 13 to 18. Register at beavertownchurch.com, or call 570-658-2422 or text 570-541-9539. Bus transportation available from McClure, Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Middleburg, Paxtonville, Troxelville, Penns Creek, and areas in between.
DANVILLE — “Treasured: Discovering You are Priceless to God,” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 to 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Ave. Friday night will feature an outdoor movie and singing songs. For ages 3 through those who just completed fifth grade. Register by emailing trinitycymin@gmail.com, through facebook, at www.tumcdan.org, or by calling the church office at 570-275-1255.
ELIZABETHVILLE — Trinity United Methodist Church and Salem United Church of Christ are working together to offer a Vacation Bible School program for children (ages 5-12) during four Wednesday evenings, 6-8:30 p.m. July 7, 14, 21, and 28. All activities will be held at Trinity UMC, 25 E. Main St., Elizabethville. This year’s program is “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through”. There will also be a field trip to the Strasburg Railroad on July 31. All are welcome. To reserve your child’s spot by June 6, call either church at 717-362-8354 or 717-362-8221.
LEWISBURG — “BOLT: Totally 80s!,” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 to 6 at First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg. For kids entering Kindergarten through fifth grade.
MCALISTERVILLE — Bunkertown Brethren Church/Good News Lutheran Brethren Church invites all children ages 4-12 years old to VBS from 5:45 to 8 p.m. July 19-23 at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Pre-register by July 1 for free T-shirt at www.bunkertownchurch.com or call Steph at Guardian Angel Bookstore, 717-694-3901. Closing pre-registration on July 18.
MIDDLEBURG — “Knights of North Castle,” from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. June 21-25 at Hummel’s United Methodist Church. Ages 3 to 12. For more information, call 570-837-9956 or visit www.hummelsumchurch.org.
MIDDLEBURG — “Wonder World Fun Fest,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 28 to July 2 at Wayside Bible Church. Ages 2 to sixth grade. For more information, email brwilson42@gmail.com.
MIFFLINBURG — “Treasured,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 to 18 at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St. For children 2 years old to those finishing sixth grade this year.
MIFFLINBURG — “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 21 to 25 at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane. A closing program and picnic will be held for children and their families on June 25.
MILTON — “Rocky Railway,” from 5:45 to 8 p.m. July 11 to 15 at Faith Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road. For children ages 3 years (and fully potty-trained) through those who just completed fifth grade. For more information visit fbcmiltonpa.com.
MILTON — “Bolt: Totally 80s – a trip back to the early church,” from 9 a.m. to noon June 15 to 18 at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. For children three years old (must be potty trained) to those who just completed fifth grade. To register, visit https://www.cwc.life/event/kidzway-camp-2021/2021-06-15/
MILTON — “Under the Sea,” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 14-18 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. Preschool through fifth grade. Register at www.saumc.org by June 7 to receive a t-shirt and save a spot. Walk-ins welcome. Masks and social distancing enforced.
MT. PLEASANT MILLS — “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy,” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13-17 at Grace Baptist Church. For questions, contact Amy at 570-898-6501.
NORTHUMBERLAND — “Roar,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 13-17 at Sunbury Bible Church, Route 11, north of Northumberland (across from UPS). Ages 3 through grade 5. Free t-shirt and decorative mask to all registered kids. Register on Facebook (Sunbury Bible Church) or call 570-473-7355.
THOMPSONTOWN — “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God,” from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. June 14-18 at Thompsontown Baptist Church, 269 Birch Drive. For more information, call 717-535-5203.
WATSONTOWN — “SHINE,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 11-15 (July 16 rain makeup day) at Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 8th St. Ages 3 to 17.
WINFIELD — Winfield Baptist Church, 330 Route 304 will host summer day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 to 16. For ages 5 to 13.