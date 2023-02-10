MILTON — Embrace the idea of love at Valentine’s Day whether you have someone to embrace or not. Love comes in many forms.
AMOSS will host a Valentine’s Day Psychic Faire from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at their South Front Street shop.
All sessions are $10 for 10 minutes. A limited number of early access tickets for $60 guarantees 10 minutes with each practitioner. Venmo or PayPal to shopamoss@gmail.com.
“Unconditional love, self-love, love for another person ... They are all important,” said Jen Plastini, owner of AMOSS. “There are so many people who have no significant other at this time of year. It’s easy for them to get down on themselves over it, and I’d like to show them that they don’t need to be. They can love themselves, they can love and be loved by friends and family. It doesn't always have to be ‘romantic’ love.”
The Valentine’s Day Psychic Faire will offer oracle cards, pendulum readings, mediumship, and palm reading as well as singles and couples Reiki.
Reiki is a healing technique that works with energy fields, or the energy center of a body, said Christina Kerr, organizer and one of the Reiki practitioners at the event. She referred to science classes that taught us that everything has energy.
“We actually allow universal energy to flow through us to get to the client,” she said. “Reiki goes to the place where it’s needed the most.”
She and her daughter will offer Reiki for individuals and couples. All six of the practitioners at the event are seasoned professionals, she said.
As for the psychic part of the title, Kerr said it’s a broad, general term not necessarily defined as shown on TV.
“We’re sensitive to what goes on around us,” she said, “not psychic, per se.”
The faire will also have special teas available.
“It’s a fun time,” Kerr said, noting that a similar faire they held at Halloween was packed full. “You can bring a partner or come by yourself. Just give yourself a little self-care and a little self-love.”
“It’s great self-care!” Plastini said. “Getting a reading and/or Reiki can be very healing. Just being in the space with all the love energy being shared would be a good enough reason to attend.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.shopamoss.com and click the Shop tab.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com