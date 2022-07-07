A valuable lesson of hardship and humanity hits the stage, as Grand, Travelers, & Scrim (GTS) Youth Theatre and Gaspipe Theatre Company present their partnership production of “The Elephant Man,” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton.
Written by Bernard Pomerance, this 1979 Tony Award-winning play tells the story of Joseph Merrick, an extremely deformed young man living in 1880s London. A victim of rare skin and bone diseases and abused most of his life, Merrick spent many years in a freak sideshow. Joseph, who is often referred to as John, came to be under the care of celebrated physician Dr. Frederick Treves and lived the last few years of his life in the Royal London Hospital. As the play progresses, Merrick evolves from an object of pity to an urbane gentleman, desperate to be recognized as a man like any other.
An avid reader and fan of the classics, Maggie Able, GTS Youth Theatre executive director and producer of “The Elephant Man,” was familiar with the story of Joseph Merrick, but had never read the script.
“When I read this script, it touched my heart,” she said. “Here was this deformed young man who was abused because he was deformed. He wanted to live as normal a life as possible, but people were disgusted and horrified by his appearance and didn’t bother to see the man behind the deformities. He was treated horribly most of his life.”
Derek Scott, Gaspipe Theatre Company co-founder and director of “The Elephant Man,” has long been fascinated with Joseph Merrick’s story.
“It is a story of the triumph of the human spirit exemplified by a man who suffered so many hardships and indignities, yet still found it within himself to have passion for life and compassion for others who suffered less than himself,” he said. “I am extremely proud to be partly responsible for bringing this amazing play to life in central Pennsylvania and am fiercely proud of the hard work of all the actors and crew involved in such a daunting endeavor. Each person has put a great deal of love and hard work into their respective parts.”
Born with multiple deformities, Merrick was treated as a freak in a carnival. While in this freakshow, he is seen by a visiting doctor who pays for him to come to the London hospital. While being treated there, he is permanently permitted to stay.
Ian Keefer, who portrays Merrick, said, “This beautiful man looked at a world that hated him so much, but he looked past all of that and found not only the good in other people, but proved himself to be one of the most compassionate and kind men and a true gentleman.”
This is Keefer’s first time portraying Merrick, and to him it feels like the role of a lifetime.
“One of the many things Derek asked me to do to play Merrick was to stare at a picture of the real Merrick for five minutes every day, and to feel how he would’ve had to feel every second of his life,” he said. “That little exercise has been able to help me portray this character better than any movie, book or film could do.”
Keefer also gives credit to his costar Paul Withrow, who plays Dr. Treves.
“He’s an absolute acting powerhouse and a true, genuine friend,” he said. “He’s the Treves every Merrick could ask for.”
Able thinks there is a lot to learn from the story of Joseph Merrick.
“He had no control over the medical conditions that he was born with; but, when he went to live at the Royal London Hospital, Dr. Treves and others started to get to know the person Joseph was on the inside — who he was, not what he was,” she said. “He went from an object of pity and ridicule to being seen as an intelligent and sensitive person. A valuable lesson — it’s not what you are on the outside but who you are on the inside that is important.”
Able said, “This is not an easy story to tell, and it’s very emotional and draining.”
“I am most looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to our telling of Merrick’s story,” Keefer said. “It is not a happy or glamorous story, but with the amazing acting and incredible direction, we are able to truthfully and, hopefully, beautifully tell this amazing and iconic man’s story.”
“My hope is that everyone is able to take something away from this play, no matter how big or how small,” Keefer said. “If I can get at least one person to either walk away knowing more about this amazing man or feeling a little bit more humanity and care for the people that are often ostracized from our community and seen as freaks, it would be the best feeling I as an actor, could ever feel.”