With Susquehanna Valley counties entering the state’s green phase, bars and restaurants will be open, with restrictions, at last. But how do people feel about returning to live music events? What precautions, if any, do they plan to take?
Here are the thoughts of some online readers:
“Right now I am planning to stick to outside events that are open-air,” said Edward Washuta, of Shamokin. “Some social distancing can be maintained.”
Cindy R. Raker, of Sunbury, will take the same precautions.
“Open air events,” she said.
Local musicians also chimed in, sharing their concerns on both sides of the mic.
“As a performing musician, I’m looking forward to just getting out and playing live shows again,” said Larry Smith, of Selinsgrove. “Inside or outside. No gloves or mask, just music!”
Musician Louise Tyler Charvat, of Shamokin Dam, took a more cautious approach.
“I am very anxious as a local performing musician, to see what the public feels about the return of local music,” she said. “My heartfelt feelings go out especially to the local restaurant/bar/winery owners. They have very difficult decisions to make regarding being able to make enough money operating on half of their capacity. I am anxious to get out there and perform again, but this is a new world.”
Mark Alexander, of Mifflinburg, is grateful for the outdoor summer venues and hopeful for the future.
“As an enormous fan of live music myself, both as a musician and member of the audience, I look forward to getting back out there and playing live music for the fine people of the Susquehanna Valley, most likely in outdoor settings,” Alexander said. “But this makes me concerned about what will happen to live music when the cooler temperatures arrive in the fall and into next winter. Praying for an answer. Music Heals. And we need it now, more than ever.”
Finally, Maria Jacoski Boyer, of Elysburg, sent out a plea to remember that senior living facilities are not going green, and the residents would appreciate cards and notes.
“People can send notes, cards etc. to any activity director at any nursing home or senior facility,” she said. “They’d be greatly loved by the greatest generation!”