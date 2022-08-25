MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – They say that truth is often stranger than fiction, but local author Raena Rood has found a way to combine both.
While Rood’s dystopian books are fiction, they are meant to reflect the world’s current, real-life trajectory toward such a possible reality. and perhaps help change the course.
Though faith-based, Rood said she seeks to write good stories that appeal to all readers.
“Of course, my ultimate hope for all of my books is that they bring people closer to Christ,” she said, “but I also hope that my books cause people to think about things that are currently happening in our society. I want readers to examine things from a different angle.”
Her latest independently-published book is titled “Reverence,” the first of a planned trilogy which is centered around Harrisburg, which survived a global pandemic by barricading themselves off from the rest of the country. The book begins 12 years into the wall’s construction. The city, now called Vita Nova, has since implemented a compulsory program to deal with the food shortages and overpopulation problem within, targeting all over the age of 60, or anyone suffering from a chronic illness, for euthanization. A volunteer program allows citizens to sacrifice their own lives; in exchange they are offered a final week of reverence, luxury, and praise. Volunteer advocate Kira Liebert helps fulfill any last requests. It is when Will Foster enters her office, however, that she considers something she never did before: going beyond the barricade.
Rood said the idea for the trilogy came from an article she read about an assisted suicide pod about to be tested in Switzerland.
“In short, someone wanting to end their life could crawl inside this coffin-like pod and press a series of buttons to start the process. The pod then fills with nitrogen gas and the person dies of oxygen deprivation.
“The whole thing sounded horrible to me,” she said, “but when I read the comments underneath the article, I was shocked to see that the vast majority of commenters supported the idea of the pods — and assisted suicide in general — including many professing Christians.”
Rood said the article got her thinking more about the idea of suffering and the sanctity of life.
“Human life is precious, and it is not something we should take lightly or violate in any way,” Rood said. “I understand the desire to end suffering, but refusing to endure suffering — and to allow God to carry us through it — undermines our relationship with Him.”
She also hopes the book urges her readers to consider other potential consequences of making assisted suicide commonplace in society. Maybe even the government mandates and volunteer programs like those depicted in her books.
“We hear on a regular basis that our world is overpopulated and that humans are destroying the planet,” Rood said. “Is it that much of a stretch to imagine a world where we are one day incentivized to end our lives in an easy and painless process?”
Rood’s pastor, Joseph Mott, of Foundations Bible Church of Freeburg, has read all of Rood’s books before publication.
“We have had many discussions concerning what Scripture says about the condition of the world as the return of Christ draws near,” he said. “The fact that we live in a day when the basic tenets of scripture are not only being challenged, but ignored and disregarded, even by the church, is all outlined in scripture.”
He said Rood’s writing reflects that scriptural truth.
“Her desire to capture that in novel form is amazing,” he said. “Her ability to see that future, and to capture it in so much detail, is breathtaking.”
He said the book is also so well-written that he expects readers to become immediately invested in the characters and want to know what happens next.
Rood said she has been writing stories since she was a kid, but it was always just a hobby. After college, she served as an officer in the U.S. Army for several years, then later as a probation officer in Lancaster County. At that time, she rediscovered her love of writing, she said, and she had a strong desire to do it full-time. When she found out she was pregnant with twins, she became a stay-at-home mom and was able to fulfill that dream as well.
“Being home with my children has been one of the greatest blessings of my life,” she said, “and having more time to focus on writing has been the icing on the cake.”
Rood’s mother, Judy Kissinger, of Richfield, is a retired Selinsgrove School District teacher, and had the privilege of helping edit “Reverence.”
She said Rood always had a creative gift.
“She was always a smart kid, did well in school, and wanted to succeed at whatever she tried,” Kissinger said.
“I think she’s an amazing writer,” she added. and “Reverence,” she said, “I think by far is the best one.”
Kissinger said when Rood began writing books in the post-apocalyptic genre, she at first saw them as purely fiction.
“Not so much anymore,” she said. “I feel she’s being led to write these books. I think that makes them even better.”
Rood completed her independently-published “Subversive” trilogy in December 2021.
Currently, book two, “Rebellion” of the current trilogy, is scheduled to be released in February, and book three, “Ransom,” in June 2023.
Rood lives in Mount Pleasant Mills with her husband and her three sons, who also happen to be quite creative. The oldest, Ben, has a gift for art and even designed a map of Vita Nova that has been included in the book. All three of her sons enjoy writing stories, as well. Her youngest two, twins George and Sam, are often busy doing just that. George, she said, is halfway through a book about space battles, and Sam, who loves American history, wants to write a graphic novel about historical events.
“They’re all way more talented than I am,” Rood said, “so look for their books in the future!”
“Reverence” can be purchased at Amazon or other online booksellers. Autographed copies can be purchased at raenajrood.com.