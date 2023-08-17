Valley audiences will get the chance to learn about an iconic singer and songwriter through her own music and local performers at a regional production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
The show, which opened on Broadway in 2014, will be performed Friday through Sunday and Aug. 24 to 27 at the Community Theatre League (CTL), 100 W. Third St., Williamsport. The musical is a biographical tale of Carole King, who began songwriting as a teen and penned hits performed by Aretha Franklin, James Taylor and more. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. She eventually transitioned into singing and releasing her own hits.
Directing the CTL production is Ellen Boyer, a Valley resident and Shikellamy drama teacher.
“I grew up listening to Carole King. I played ‘Tapestry’ daily in my dorm room at Penn State in the 70s, so when I was asked to direct the regional premiere of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,’ I was excited,” Boyer said. “The show gives the backstory to King and a lot of other songwriters.”
Boyer said the show featured so many of King’s greatest hits and the songs are so impactful to the story that she can’t wait for audiences to see them performed, including songs such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”
“‘Beautiful’ is the ending number and it is pretty much the message of the show,” she said.
The show spans around several years of King’s life, according to Boyer, from when she was 16 until she won four Grammys for her album “Tapestry” and performed in Carnegie Hall.
“In doing my research for the show, I found it so interesting because it was so well-written,” Boyer said. “You can see where the lyrics came from and can really see how they depict her life and the lives of the songwriters in the show. It’s an artistic glimpse into the songs’ creations.”
The show is initially written for 18 performers, but CTL’s production has 27.
“They each bring their own talent and unique skills,” Boyer said. “Many of them didn’t know Carole King. Watching them discover her music and fall in love has been exciting and rewarding.”
She said the show was very much a Central Susquehanna performance, with cast members from Sunbury, Selinsgrove and Northumberland in addition to Williamsport residents.
“If the audience is familiar with the Community Theatre League, they’ll see a lot of new faces and talent,” Boyer said.
Among them is Destiny Lopez, Boyer’s former student at Shikellamy High School and Valley’s Got Talent winner, who plays King.
Lopez said she thought it might be fun to return to the stage after her last performance in CTL’s “Mamma Mia!” two years ago.
“It’s been super fun to get back on stage and perform,” she said. “My favorite part is the bows, not because the show is over but because I love ‘I Feel the Earth Move’ and enjoy dancing to the song.”
Among the challenges she faced in preparing for the role was working with a piano that moves throughout the production, a set mechanic that is different from the Broadway version because of the CTL’s stage.
“The audience sits on three sides of the CTL stage, which is intimate,” Boyer explained. “The Broadway show uses a linear stage, so we had to turn a linear show into a show that is in the round. We have to move a piano — which the original does with hydraulics, but we don’t have that — and adapt the show to suit our stage.”
CTL Executive Artistic Director Seth Sponhouse said the production is a “shining testament to the power of music to touch our hearts and transform lives.
“At CTL, we are thrilled to kick off our 47th season with this remarkable production that pays homage to one of the most influential artists of our time,” he said in a press release. “Carole King’s timeless melodies have the ability to transport us to a place of nostalgia and joy, and we invite our community to join us for an unforgettable experience.”
Boyer said the show has a lot to offer audiences.
“For older audiences and Carole King fans, the show will be like a trip down memory lane, with one hit after another being performed,” Boyer said. “Others can discover how impactful King was. I was telling the performers the other day that she was the Taylor Swift of her generation and she paved the way for a lot of female songwriters.”