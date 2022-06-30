Patriotism and small-town charm thrive in Valley events celebrating our country’s Independence Day. Local towns have it all, from parades and food stands, to contests and performances, to the must-have fireworks displays. See how many you can attend.
Friday93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, Video Daze, an 80’s band, will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
SaturdayMiddlecreek Valley Antique Association Fireworks Show, 9:30 p.m.
The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association offers plenty of space for free parking, and concession stands will offer a variety of foods.
“Music will accompany the show along with the national anthem,” said Michael Clark, secretary. “We should have more fireworks this year, and we have the opportunity to do something new this year. We will be setting a majority of the fireworks off this year electronically, and the rest will be as we usually set them off. This should be a neat addition to the show, and it should still be around a half-hour long.”
The rain date is Sunday. Donations to help pay for the fireworks are appreciated.
“This a great family-friendly event, as all of our events are,” Clark said, “and we, as an organization, like to see so many people join us as we celebrate this great country and our freedoms.”
More info: “Middlecreek Valley Antique Association” on Facebook
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, Mahoney Bros. (Jukebox Heros), will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
SundayMillville Vesper services, memorial walk/run
No fireman’s carnival on Sunday, but Vesper services will be held at 5 p.m. by the Millville Ministerium, from 6 to 7 p.m. Entrants can also register for the Chris Schultz Memorial Run/Walk at Little Fishing Creek Area swimming pool.
Shamokin’s Independence on Independence, 1 – 9 p.m.
The second annual Independence on Independence takes place on Shamokin’s main thoroughfare, Independence Street, with a variety of games, craft vendors and food stands. Along with a special kids’ area, kids’ activities include character balloons and pony rides.
Heath’s Gym Dance Crew will kick off Independence on Independence in front of the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library at 1 p.m. Just down the street, Artisan Alley Fine Arts Gallery will host chalk drawings.
A corn hole tournament will be held on North 8th Street, in front of Tranquility Tattoo and Art Studio. It will offer a 100 percent cash payoff, based on the number of teams. Sign-up begins at 1 p.m., and bags fly at 1:30.
Among the alcohol and tobacco selections will be Jack-Azz Distilling, LLC, Hegins Valley Brewing Company, Ale House, Covered Bridge BrewHaus & Breakers Cigars and Oliver’s Cigar Lounge.
At 4 p.m., stroll over to Claude Kehler Park, on West Arch Street, to listen to Old School, a classic rock band featuring John McLaughlin, guitar, Ed Moyer on bass and Todd Egger on drums. The park is also a great place to watch the fireworks later Sunday.
Local Vocals, with kindergarteners on up, will perform in front of The Dining Room at Sweet Tooth Cafe at 5 p.m.
The annual fireworks display will be launched from the area of the former Glen Burn Colliery at about 9:40 p.m.
“It’s usually a 40-minute display,” said Rich Jilinski, president of Citizens for a Better Community, co-sponsor of the fireworks. “They’re fired off from the Glen Burn Coal Mine, so most people can see them. They draw a lot of people from out of town.”
More info: “GoShamokin” on Facebook
MondaySunbury, “Celebrating 250 Years of Heart and Heritage”
Celebrating its semiquincentennial, Sunbury is pulling out all the stops, starting with a 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. Monday.
‘The parade will have close to 70 entries, that will all be decorated for the Fourth of July, including a 25 foot dragon created by The Big Bam Boo tea room that consist of 250 scales to represent the city’s anniversary,” said Sunbury parade co-chairs City Councilman John Barnhart and Lindie Lloyd. “The state police will lead the parade on their horses followed by antique cars, floats and the Keystone Regiment bugle and drum corps. We have so many great entries and look forward to making this a memorable experience. This parade will be a great representation of community and celebration.”
At 1 p.m. a Proclamation Ceremony in Cameron Park with a number of dignitaries and government representatives will honor hometown heroes, followed by vendors, live music and the opening (at 4 p.m.) of the 60-foot Ferris wheel.
Throughout the week, the City will host “Celebrating 250 Years of Heart and Heritage,” with entertainment, a variety of vendors and living history artisans and demonstrations.
“We have such a nice variety of vendors on Market Street. Riverfront Park has living history artisans and edutainment,” said Jody Ocker, co-chair along with Slade Shreck of the Sunbury 250 Committee. “It’s an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime celebration. We’re excited about all the planned activities.”
Schedule:
10 a.m. — 4th of July Parade
1 p.m. — Proclamation Ceremony, Cameron Park
1 p.m. — Vendors, Cameron Park, until 8 p.m.
3 p.m. — Music, Cameron Park Gazebo, until 10 p.m.
4 p.m. — Ferris Wheel, Cameron Park, until 10 p.m.
More information: 570-286-7820 or www.sunbury250.com or “Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration” on Facebook
Mifflinburg Fourth of July Celebration, Community Park at 131 N 5th St, 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg’s celebrations begin with the annual 38th annual 5K Race at 8 a.m. and children’s Fun Runs later in the morning. (See www.mifflinburg5k.com for more info.) Keeping with the athletics theme, a tennis tournament is held at 9 a.m.at the courts on 2nd Street, with categories for adults and kids 16 and under. Players can pre-register by calling 570-274-6529.
Mifflinburg is one of the few places in the area where attendees can enjoy the annual Pet Parade, beginning at 8th Street at 11 a.m. After admiring the array of beloved pets, guests can organize a team to try their luck at Horseshoe & Quoit Pitching, at 1 p.m. in the park.
Games for children 10 and under begin at 1:30 p.m. in the park, the Kiwanis Club sponsors a chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and an evening festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m., with bingo, food and games. Recreation will provide live music at 7:15 and 9 p.m.
The day concludes at 9:45 p.m. with Mifflinburg’s fireworks.
“Mifflinburg’s Fourth of July Celebration gives people the opportunity to celebrate a small-town feeling type of event,” said Jeff Mensch, chairman of the Mifflinburg 4th of July Celebration committee. “It’s a good, old-fashioned celebration.”
More information: www.mifflinburgpa.com/mifflinburg-fourth-of-july or 570-966-1666
Schedule:
8 a.m. – Annual 5K Race
8:50 a.m., Children’s Fun Run, ages 5 and under
9:05 a.m., Children’s Fun Run, ages 6 and 7
9:15 a.m., Children’s Fun Run, ages 8 and 9
9 a.m. – Tennis Tournament
11 a.m. – Pet Parade
Noon – Lunch in the Park
1 p.m. – Horseshoe & Quoit Pitching
1:30 p.m. – Children’s Games
3:30 – 6 p.m. – Chicken Barbecue
5 – 10 p.m. – Evening Festival
7:15 and 9 p.m. – Evening Concert – Recreation
9:45 p.m. — Fireworks
Watsontown 4th of July Celebration
Along with food, contests and live entertainment, Watsontown is known for the wide variety of cars in its annual car show and for its annual “passing of the flag,” a unique, patriotic way for citizens to get involved in the 4th of July parade.
The parade starts at 10 a.m., but just before then, sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., community members join in the center of the street to pass the American flag from hand to hand before it is raised at Watsontown Memorial Park, where all events take place.
Live music includes Trainwreck Survivors at 11 a.m., Milltown Blues at 2 p.m., and Rapid Run at 6:15 p.m.
Contests begin at noon with a horseshoe tournament, arm wrestling at 3 p.m., and corn hole at 3:30 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., attendees can sit back to enjoy the fireworks display.
Various organizations will sell food throughout the park. Enjoy crafters, vendors, basket raffles, face painting, balloon artist, cake wheel, kids’ games and more.
Registration for the annual car show runs from 8 a.m. to noon, with trophies awarded at 1:30 p.m. Cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles are welcome. Vie for the top vote in unique categories: “Vehicle you would lose your license in,” “Vehicle for your first date,” “Truck you would see in a movie,” “Farthest Traveled,” “Most Patriotic” and more. DJ Don Cicero will host an AM Flashback.
“We do something different every year,” said Liz Folk, member of the Watsontown Fourth of July Committee. She noted that Watsontown is currently installing an oval pump track where kids can ride bikes and skateboards.
All 4th of July activities are held at the Watsontown Memorial Park, which borders the Susquehanna River.
“It’s just beautiful there,” Folk said. “There are big trees in the park, or you can sit out and enjoy the sun.”
More info: “Watsontown’s 4th of July Celebration” on Facebook
Schedule
9:30 a.m. – Passing of the American Flag
10 a.m. – Parade
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Music: Trainwreck Survivors
Noon – Horseshoe tournament
2 – 4:30 p.m. – Music: Billtown Blues
3 p.m. – Arm Wrestling Challenge
3:30 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament
6:15 – 9:30 p.m. – Music: Rapid Run
9:15 p.m. – Fireworks
Millville’s 122nd Independence Day Parade
The parade, with the theme of “250th Birthday of Millville,” begins at 10:30 a.m. Before that, attendees can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the cheesesteak stand, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Live music at 7 p.m. will be provided by Ridin’ Shotgun (variety), and there will be a fireworks ground display on the Little League field at 10 p.m.
New Berlin 4th of July Celebration
New Berlin organizers are hoping to go ahead with their traditional Turtle Derby, but details were pending at press time. If possible, at 1 p.m., local kids will be able to enter their turtles to see whose is the fastest of the day.
The annual Corn Hole Tournament will go on, with registration at 11 a.m. Entrance fee is $40 per team and benefits the fireworks fund. Food stands will be available at the New Berlin Commons along Penns Creek and at the nearby New Berlin American Legion Post 957.
Fireworks will be set off at 10 p.m. at the Commons.
“People like the scenic view of it, over the creek,” said Logan Roush, volunteer in the New Berlin Activities Committee. “It’s just a very nice, peaceful evening.”
More info: “New Berlin Activities Committee” on Facebook
TuesdaySunbury Semiquicentennial Celebration:
3 p.m. — Hard Coal Navy by Van Wagner, Woodring Amphitheater
4 p.m. — Music by Van Wagner, Woodring Amphitheater
4 p.m. — Vendors on Market Street until 8 p.m.
4 p.m. — Music and Entertainment, Cameron Park Gazebo, until 10 p.m.
6 p.m. — Fully Loaded, Bigfoot Country Stage, Riverfront Park
8 p.m. — Ultimate Garth/Simply Shania, Bigfoot Country Stage
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, the Pet and Toy Parade takes off at 7 p.m., starting at the Borough Hall on Morehead Avenue. Also at 7 p.m., One 80 (variety music), will perform live at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
WednesdaySunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration:
9 a.m. — White Pine Tree of Peace Dedication, Merle Phillips Park
10 a.m. — Living History Artisans, Merle Phillips Park, until 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — History and Edutainment, Woodring Amphitheater, until 2 p.m.
10 a.m. — Vendors on Market Street until 8 p.m.
10 a.m. — Music and Entertainment, Cameron Park Gazebo, until 10 p.m.
10 a.m. — Ferris Wheel, Cameron Park, until 10 p.m.
6 p.m. — Kinsey, 94KX Stage, Riverfront Park
8 p.m. — TUSK, 94KX Stage, Riverfront Park
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, the Frank Wicher Band (country), will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
July 7Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration:
10 a.m. — Living History Artisans, Merle Phillips Park, until 2 p.m.
10 a.m. — History and Edutainment, Woodring Amphitheater, until 2 p.m.
10 a.m. — Vendors on Market Street until 2 p.m.
10 a.m. — Music and Entertainment, Cameron Park Gazebo, until 2 p.m.
10am — Ferris Wheel, Cameron Park, until 2 p.m.
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival
Along with the usual carnival fun, Tommy Guns (country), will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
July 8
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, Sapphire (80’s rock), will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
July 9Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration:
10 a.m. — Passenger Train Excursions, at 517 Raspberry Ave.
10 p.m. – Fireworks at the Eister Youth/Community Center, Persing Complex
93rd Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival, 5:30 – 11 p.m.
Along with the usual carnival fun, an Antique & Classic Car Parade & Show will begin at 4 p.m. Wells River Band (country), will perform live at 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds.
At 11 p.m. there will be a giant fireworks display.
More info: “Millville Community Fire Company” on Facebook
