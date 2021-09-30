The Susquehanna Valley Chorale and Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will hold auditions for new singers in October.
Auditions for SVYC, which is open to students in grades 3 — 12. will be held Oct. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Auditions must be scheduled with Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or at coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Oct. 8.
Preparatory Chorus welcomes students in grades 3 through 5 and 6. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Oct.18. No audition is required: rehearsals are held at St. John’s UCC.
Camerata is for treble or unchanged voices in grades 5 and 6 to 8/9. Rehearsals are held from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Oct. 18 and will also be held at St. John’s UCC.
High school aged singers can take part in Valley Singers, which rehearses from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 18.
Former singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers should contact Renshaw. Returning singers from last year do not need to audition, but do need to contact Renshaw to be put on the fall list. The SVYC will be performing with the SVC in A Candlelight Christmas on Dec.11-12.
SVC auditions will be held Oct. 19 at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Information for new singers is listed online at SVCMusic.org. Auditions should be scheduled with Renshaw by Oct. 16.
Upcoming performances will include a special SVC limited performance in October, as well as A Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 11-12 with the youth chorale. Spring performances will include “The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan ‘Oratorio,’” on March 12 and “POPS: Music of Queen” on May 13-14.