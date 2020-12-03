NORTHUMBERLAND — While many cantatas, dramas and outreaches may be canceled this holiday season, some area churches are making sure the community can still hear the age-old, true Christmas story.
The United Methodist churches of Danville, Northumberland and Sunbury areas have come together to present a showing of “The Nativity Story” at The Point Drive-In, 3601 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, Thursday, Dec. 3. While it is free to the community, space is limited to 250 cars on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. but viewers are encouraged to come early.
Masks and social distancing are required when not in your car. The concession stand will be open.
The Rev. Joan Dodson, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland, said the idea for the event came to her after talking with the owners of the drive-in theater and learning that they were planning to keep it open longer this year, due to losing revenue because of COVID shutdowns this year.
“We’re just so happy we’re able to do this,” Dodson said, adding, “It’s a gift to the community.”
The churches in these communities are grouped together as a cluster within the Lewisburg district of the Susquehanna Conference of The United Methodist Church.
According to Dodson, the churches making up the Sunbury/Northumberland/Danville cluster are Christ and Trinity United Methodist churches in Northumberland; St. Paul Emmanuel, Trinity and Hendrickson/Mooresburg United Methodist churches in Danville; and Otterbein, Catawissa Avenue, Faith, Klinesgrove, and Mount Pleasant in Sunbury.
Leaders from these churches meet monthly to discuss events and activities in their local churches. Together, they decided to make the showing of “The Nativity Story” a group effort. Dodson said they worked right away with the theater to secure an available date.
“We just have been saying ‘wow, how awesome that we can present the true Christmas story to people for free, and abide by the COVID rules,’” Dodson said. She said what really excites her is potentially reaching 1,000 people to hear the story, maybe some for the very first time.
Volunteers plan to give visitors an information tract about Christmas, as well as a page of scripture verses that tell the Christmas story, along with a card that lists the names of all the involved churches with contact information for those who might be looking for a church home or simply a Christmas worship service in the area to attend.
She is grateful for the connection the churches have, making the event possible.
The Rev. Ron Troup, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Sunbury, has helped with planning the event, and he too has been blessed by the combined effort.
“This is a kind of project that might be a bit difficult for any one of our churches to tackle, but by pulling together, we are able to do it without overstraining one church” he said. “It also gives a witness that we may be different congregations, but we do share this fundamental conviction, belief, joy and hope.” Not only with other United Methodist churches, he said, “but even with others in the Christian tradition — we all echo that same fundamental story this season of the year.”
While there is disappointment that many traditional church activities, such as musical presentations and dramas are canceled this year, Troup said the showing of the film “is a way we can tell the story again.”
“I’m encouraged that this will perhaps bring the story to life,” he said. “So much of the story has been told time and time again, and it gets rote in some people’s minds — like a stained-glass fairytale from way back then.”
But he also hopes that the message is engrained in viewers’ hearts beyond the Christmas season.
“We hope that out of that engagement, they will sense an invitation for them to join the story of Christmas,” he said, adding, “We believe that Christ is alive, and Christ does welcome people to join him and follow him.”
Dodson said she loves that the movie’s message is straightforward about “the gift of hope from the birth of the Christ child — that God so loved the world that he sent his only begotten son.”
She said her favorite part of the movie is at the end, when “the star is just illuminating the manger scene.”
“It always moves me because ... Jesus had a place in heaven that was over all the angels, and he gave up all that to come down to the humbleness of the birth in the manger for us,” she said.