Join comedian Rasheed Wesley Jr. for a night of laughs, friends and family, as he celebrates his birthday and records his first half-hour special, “Sheed’s Perfect Day,” a live special and album recording, Saturday, July 2 at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., Lewisburg.
The special will also feature performances by comedians Chris William and Clyde Mack, who will open for Wesley at 6 p.m. and 8 respectively for two shows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 respectively and tickets are free.
Originally from Chester, Pennsylvania, Wesley moved to Williamsport after graduating from Millersville University with a B.A. in English and journalism. He has performed all along the East Coast, as well as regular spots at Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club in New York City, sharing the stage with the likes of Amy Miller, Chris Thayer, Zack Hammond, Mike Britt and more.
Family has always been Wesley’s biggest influence for his comedy: from his Aunt Rona’s storytelling ability, his grandmother Ruby’s knack for observing life and the humor in it, to his mother Tanya’s wit, delivery, and intelligence to take heavy concepts and break them down to their most universal and relatable levels.
“My mother was also my intro to comedy, raising me on shows like ‘Martin,’ ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and ‘M*A*S*H*,’” he said. “She also showed me my first standup set by letting me watch ‘The Kings of Comedy.’ Watching Bernie Mac just be that funny talking about his life and how he saw it changed how I wanted to relate to people and be heard.”
Along the way, Wesley found other heroes like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Richard Pryor and George Carlin. It wasn’t until he was in college that he was forced into doing standup in a comedy showcase by the improv comedy troupe he was a part of.
“At the beginning of the set, I had to hold on to the mic stand because I was shaking so hard and was afraid that I’d fall over,” he said. “By the end, I knew I didn’t want to do anything else. It took me a while to figure that out. But in 2019, I finally said, ‘If this is who you are, anything else is a waste of time.’”
Opening the 6 p.m. show for Wesley will be local comedian, podcaster and teacher Chris William, born in Central Pennsylvania and raised in the Sunbury and Shamokin area.
Growing up, William was influenced by comedians such as Chris Farley, John Candy, Adam Sandler and many other “Saturday Night Live” cast members whom he admired.
“I wanted so badly to be like them,” he said. “As I got older, I only got more interested in comedy and started becoming a big fan of lesser-known comedians like Maria Bamford, Marc Maron, John Mulaney and Pete Holmes. They were household names, but they were doing comedy because they loved it. And I thought they were hilarious.”
Wesley has performed at numerous comedy festivals, including Big Apple Comedy Fest, NY Underground Comedy Festival, 5th Borough Comedy Festival, as well as placing first at SpiteFest 2021.
He had been toying with the idea of putting out a project for a long time, and thanks to close friends like William, Chris Chimmer, Bill Russum, Clyde Mack, Billy Kelly and his wife Kim Wesley (all of whom will be in attendance), he realized he had all the pieces in place.
“At that point, I was either going to do it or I wasn’t,” he said. “My wife really gave me the final push — she has always been my biggest fan and supporter. I literally couldn’t do any of this without her.”
Wesley and William’s relationship started through being comedians at the same open mic, but they developed a respect for each other as comedians that quickly turned into a true friendship.
“I was one of the first calls he made when he was planning to do the album, and he asked me shortly after to be a part of it,” William said. “I was very honored.”
Wesley said his inspiration to do this special and album comes from how good that day and the show will be — him doing what he loves, surrounded by the people he loves, on his birthday. Hence, the title “Sheed’s Perfect Day.”
“In it, I’m going to tell you who I am, what matters to me, and what makes me happy — even if it doesn’t sound like it in the story,” he said. “Even when I’m telling a sad story, I’m still happy because I can share my thoughts with people in the way I prefer to – with laughter.”
Bull Run Tap House’s management is letting Wesley use the space, and William, Mack and Kelly are kind enough to lend a hand.
“The support from my comedy family has been unbelievable,” he said. “I love those guys.”
Wesley hopes the show is full of fun, memories, and good times. For himself, he wants to enjoy the moment and not bomb, which is what he or any comedian hopes for with any show they perform. As for the audience?
“I hope they enjoy themselves, and even if they don’t agree, can still look at what I’m talking about and find common ground,” he said. “Life is hard enough, and the only way we’re going to get through it is if while acknowledging and respecting the things that make us different, we embrace the things that make us the same.”
William said he wants to do everything he can to make sure this show is as good as it can possibly be for Wesley.
“As the opener, my job is to warm up the audience and make sure they’re having fun already when he takes the stage,” he said. “I just want everyone there, especially Rasheed, to have fun.”
As for the future, Wesley said he wants to do more shows, branch out to other parts of the country, and even make digital content such as sketches or short films. In another year or two, he also plans to record another album, on which he is currently working.
“There are so many places and ways I want to express myself comedically,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to exploring that.”