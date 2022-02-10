FEB. 10
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts around the World meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for these fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. For children 6 and older. Today: Antarctica — Salt Dough Peguins. Cost: $8/class or purchase a 10 class pass. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss Wicked Appetite by Janet Evanovich. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
GAME TIME/Mifflinburg
Game Time, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Take part in a Mario Kart Tournament and play board games with other kids. Meet in the Teen Space. For children in grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 11
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
KIDS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM/Lewisburg
Kids Night at the Museum held 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Kids ages 6-12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the LCM. Cost: $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Register at https://bit.ly/32NwXuc
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" based on the classic children's novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Meiserville
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Meiserville Inn, Route 104.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, 8-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Dressler performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FEB. 12
MEET THE MASTERS/Bloomsburg
Meet the Masters: Paul Klee, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Paul Klee was known for his use of vibrant colors, bold lines, and geometric shapes, like in his famous painting, "Castle and Sun." Create our very own, with a twist. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-art21
PAINT ME A STORY/Bloomsburg
Paint Me a Story begins at 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. "The Day It Rained Hearts" by Felicia Bond — this story is creative and sweet, perfect for Valentine’s Day craft. Make colorful heart wall hangings with lots of art exploration. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-prekpaint21
LEARN TO CROCHET/Laurelton
Learn to Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" based on the classic children's novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) welcomes Edna Cravitz, retired elementary school teacher, author, and storyteller extraordinaire as a guest instructor for an Interactive Storytelling Workshop. This two part workshop series will take place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to create their very own shadow puppet theater and puppets, allowing them to assume the role of storyteller. This is a two part workshop for students ages 6-10. Masks are required. Learn more and register at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Sean Farley performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
VALENTINE'S CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Valentine’s Craft, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Children in grades K-5 can make a special Valentine’s craft. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
BENEFIT/Selinsgrove
Rockin' For Gary, a benefit for Gary Atherholt Sr. (sax and keyboard for JESSE) held 7 p.m. to midnight at the Selinsgrove V.F.W., Route 522. Featuring four bands: Mile Hill Band, Frogg Hammer, Eighty 6 Band, and JESSE. Food available for purchase. Cost: $10 donation.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
DISCO JAM/Sunbury
Boogie Night Disco Jam begins at 7 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Final Cut performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eastbound Misfits perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FEB. 13
THE ZOO COMES TO YOU/Bloomsburg
The Zoo Comes to You, 1-3 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Electric City Aquarium is bringing all sorts of exotic animals to get an up-close encounter with. Meet a tarantula, poison dart frogs, Gila monster, variable king snake, Russian tortoise, and Tegu. Plus a special mammal guest from their new rainforest exhibit and a "touchable reptile" like a giant snake or tortoise. Special guest is Molli Petro and her agility bunnies. Petro will have several different kinds of rabbits kids can interact with and will also demonstrate the bunny agility course. Limited tickets are available. Tickets are required and can be reserved online at https://bit.ly/bcm-zoo22
FEB. 14
VALENTINE'S DAY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Valentine’s Day Program, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate Valentine’s Day while playing games and enjoying other themed activities. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY/Mifflinburg
Anti-Valentine’s Day (teen program) held 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join other teens for games and activities that are the opposite of Valentine's Day. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
FEB. 15
GUEST SPEAKER/Bloomsburg
Professor and author Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University's 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall's Gross Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone in attendance must properly wear a face mask. View online at http://bloomu.meritpages.com/news/Ilyasah-Shabazz-daughter-of-Malcolm-X-to-speak-at-Bloomsburg-University-MLK-Event/24367
EVENING OF MUSIC & STORIES/Bloomsburg
In honor of Valentine’s Day, The Exchange asks you to share your story about love, and perhaps about the opposite of love. An evening of music and stories about love and loss begins at 7 p.m. in the Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St. With limited time slots available for storytellers and musicians, and with limited audience seating available, call or email to sign up and/or make a free reservation: 570-317-2596, Exchange@ExchangeArts.org.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Australian-based Circa Contemporary Circus will present a new work called Sacre at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Seating is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required. The performance is 65 minutes without an intermission and is suggested for ages 12+ due to theatricality and focus required. There are sections where the music is loud. This level is monitored throughout the performance. There are haze, smoke and strobe effects used throughout. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
FEB. 16
VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Bloomsburg
United Way will continue their series of virtual community conversations with Susquehanna Valley: Names on the Land at 7 p.m. Have you ever wondered about the people for whom the Susquehanna River is named? Or where do names like Catawissa, Muncy, or Shamokin come from? Step through familiar language to the past, learn some of our region's early history, and ponder how it affects our lives today. Taking place the third Wednesday of every month, these workshops are geared towards creating a safe place for community residents to engage in a dialogue around the areas of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance. Visit https://cmcuw.org/events to sign up.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meet 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.